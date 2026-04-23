Most-Trusted Blue Cheese Brand Celebrates New Partnership with Exclusive Giveaway for Bills Fans

MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this season, the Buffalo Bills have named Treasure Cave cheese, America's original cave-aged blue cheese, the Official Cheese of the Buffalo Bills. The partnership underscores the Treasure Cave brand's deep connection to the city of Buffalo's iconic food culture, where blue cheese is as essential to game day as the iconic team itself.

Treasure Cave Blue Cheese Named Official Cheese of the Buffalo Bills Photo Credit: Ben Green

As the Official Cheese of the Buffalo Bills, the Treasure Cave brand will be featured throughout Highmark Stadium this season, bringing its iconic bold flavor to fans on game day. Treasure Cave blue cheese will be the core ingredient in a house-made blue cheese dressing, served throughout the stadium alongside WNY favorites like chicken wings, chicken finger subs, and pizza. Kicking off with the home opener, the Bills will launch "Treasure Cave Ticket Tuesday," giving away up to four tickets to every home game through the Bills' social media channels.

"Buffalo Bills football, tailgating, and big flavor — they just go together," said Jason Hartland, Bills Chief Commercial Officer. "There's nothing more authentic to a Bills tailgate than Buffalo wings and blue cheese. Teaming up with Treasure Cave brand feels like a natural extension of what Bills Mafia is all about: food, family, and fandom. We're excited to make them the Official Cheese of the Buffalo Bills and bring even more flavor to the tailgate."

"For generations, the Treasure Cave brand has been the blue cheese people turn to when they want flavor they can't replicate and there's no place where that passion runs deeper than in Buffalo, the birthplace of Buffalo wings," said Jenny Englert, Treasure Cave cheese marketing director. "Blue cheese and Buffalo‑style dishes are iconic together, especially on game day, which makes this partnership with the Bills feel like a natural pairing. We're proud to join Bills Mafia and celebrate an unapologetic love for blue cheese by bringing the bold, unmistakable taste of Treasure Cave cheese to every tailgate, watch party, and wing night."

Fans attending the Bills Draft Party Thursday, April 23, 2026, will enjoy an exclusive taste of Treasure Cave cheese, as the brand serves up its new, boldly flavorful dips throughout the event. The blue cheese brand will bring even more excitement to the event with on‑site giveaways and plenty of delicious samples that showcase the rich, cave‑aged taste the brand is known for. Their signature cheeses will also be featured in event bites including in a charcuterie cone and board.

Treasure Cave is widely recognized by blue cheese consumers, earning the highest brand trust in a 2024 Awareness & Usage study and ranking highest for overall quality and purchase intent in a 2023 blind sensory study conducted by The National Food Lab.

The Treasure Cave brand is known for its varieties of crumbled blue cheese, crumbled gorgonzola cheese and new blue cheese dip & spread format. The signature blue cheese is aged to perfection, creating an exquisitely rich, delicious flavor that can't be replicated. Originally crafted in renovated caves in Faribault, Minnesota, the brand now continues its cave‑aging legacy in a modern Almena, Wisconsin facility designed to deliver the same exceptional quality consumers have loved for decades.

Treasure Cave products are available in grocery retailers nationwide. To learn more and find a retailer near you, visit the Treasure Cave website at https://www.treasurecavecheese.com/.

About Treasure Cave

The Treasure Cave brand has a long and rich history as the first commercially produced blue cheese brand in the United States. In 1935, caves in Faribault, Minnesota, were renovated, turning them into a cheese-making facility. The caves provided the right temperature and environment to produce authentic, cave-aged cheeses. Born in caves, today, Treasure Cave cheeses are made in a state-of-the-art facility in Almena, Wisconsin, with curing cells that ensure the brand's blue and gorgonzola cheeses continue to delight consumers after all these years. For more information on the Treasure Cave brand and to find out where to purchase products, visit treasurecavecheese.com. To stay up to date on the latest news from the Treasure Cave brand, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium, home of the National Football League's Buffalo Bills, will open in 2026 in Orchard Park, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. In conjunction with Legends and architectural firm Populous, the Bills have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design and fan amenities, featuring iconic Buffalo architecture and the deep-rooted spirit of Bills Mafia. The open-air, football-first venue will feature premium, reserved seating that delivers an elevated game day experience & atmosphere. A striking canopy structure will provide seating bowl coverage, enhancing fan comfort and protection from the elements. Fans will enjoy 360-degree concourses, frictionless food and beverage marketplaces, and cutting-edge audio/visual features that will set a new sporting stadium standard. With expandable capacity, Highmark Stadium will be the premier destination for major events beyond football. This transformative project is a public-private partnership between the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County. For the latest updates, download the Bills App or visit buffalobills.com.

SOURCE Treasure Cave