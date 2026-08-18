Product Hits the Shelves Just in Time to Elevate Football Season Festivities in the Northeast

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Cave cheese, America's original cave-aged blue cheese, is now available at select Wegmans Food Markets across the Northeast. The 5-ounce Treasure Cave Crumbled Blue Cheese and 8-ounce Treasure Cave Blue Cheese Dip & Spread are available on shelves now and a limited-edition Treasure Cave Crumbled Blue Cheese featuring Buffalo Bills packaging will be available this November.

Treasure Cave Cheese Expands Distribution of Signature Blue Cheese to Wegmans Food Markets

For decades, the Treasure Cave brand has crafted blue cheese that's known for its exquisitely rich, delicious flavor that can't be replicated. By partnering with Wegmans, the brand is increasing its availability across the Northeast, ensuring that more people can enjoy premium blue cheese throughout football season and beyond.

"Wegmans has long been a destination for people who love discovering great food, so we're thrilled to partner with a retailer that values quality as much as we do," said Jenny Englert, Treasure Cave cheese marketing director. "As football season approaches and excitement around our Buffalo Bills partnership continues to grow, we're looking forward to helping more customers discover the bold flavor and heritage that have made Treasure Cave cheese a staple at gatherings for generations."

The launch marks another milestone in the brand's growing presence in the Northeast and builds on the partnership with the Buffalo Bills. With anticipation building for the return of football, the timing aligns with a season when food plays a central role in bringing people together.

Find Treasure Cave Crumbled Blue Cheese at select Wegmans locations and online at Wegmans.com. For fall and game day recipe inspiration featuring Treasure Cave cheese, visit the brand website.

About Treasure Cave

The Treasure Cave brand has a long and rich history as the first commercially produced blue cheese brand in the United States. In 1935, caves in Faribault, Minnesota, were renovated, turning them into a cheese-making facility. The caves provided the right temperature and environment to produce authentic, cave-aged cheeses. Born in caves, today, Treasure Cave cheeses are made in a state-of-the-art facility in Almena, Wisconsin, with curing cells that ensure the brand's blue and gorgonzola cheeses continue to delight consumers after all these years.

For more information on the Treasure Cave brand and to find out where to purchase products, visit treasurecavecheese.com. To stay up to date on the latest news from the Treasure Cave brand, follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

About Wegmans

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 114 stores located along the east coast. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For®' by Fortune® for 29 consecutive years, ranking #5 in 2026.

SOURCE Treasure Cave