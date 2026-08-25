Buy One, Get One Free on Blue Cheese Dips & Spreads Aug. 22-27, in Celebration of National Buffalo Wing Festival

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Cave cheese, America's original cave-aged blue cheese, continues its expansion in the Northeast with six products now available at Tops Friendly Markets. In addition to new distribution, the brand joins the National Buffalo Wing Festival alongside Tops, the event's official grocer, as the Official Crumbly Blue Cheese.

Treasure Cave® Cheese Line of Products Now Available at Tops Friendly Markets

Customers can now find the 5-ounce Treasure Cave blue cheese crumbles, 5-ounce Treasure Cave naturally smoked blue cheese crumbles and Treasure Cave naturally smoked blue cheese wedge in the dairy section and the Treasure Cave original blue cheese dip & spread, Treasure Cave caramelized onion blue cheese dip & spread, and Treasure Cave hot honey blue cheese dip & spread in the deli. A limited-edition 5-ounce Treasure Cave crumbled blue cheese featuring Buffalo Bills packaging will arrive in the deli section at Tops stores this November.

In celebration of both brands' participation in the National Buffalo Wing Festival on August 29-30, Tops Friendly Markets will offer a buy-one, get-one-free promotion on all Treasure Cave blue cheese dip & spreads from August 22-27. At the festival, attendees can visit the Treasure Cave booth to enjoy a specialty blue cheese mac & cheese created by local favorite, Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant, with proceeds benefiting Response to Love Food Pantry.

Adding even more flavor to the festival, the Treasure Cave brand will host an Influencer Wing Sauce-Off, challenging creators to develop their own signature wing sauce featuring Treasure Cave crumbly blue cheese. The winning recipe will earn a curated prize package of exclusive branded merchandise. Treasure Cave cheese will also be center stage throughout the event, featured in specialty menu items and signature bites from six participating restaurants.

"Blue cheese and buffalo wings have always gone hand in hand, so expanding our presence at Tops and participating in the National Buffalo Wing Festival are meaningful milestones," said Samina Kirchen, Treasure Cave brand manager. "We're excited to be part of the traditions and celebrations that bring buffalo food lovers together."

Find Treasure Cave crumbled blue cheese products at select Tops locations and online at TopsMarkets.com. For fall and game day recipe inspiration featuring Treasure Cave cheese, visit the brand website.

About Treasure Cave

The Treasure Cave brand has a long and rich history as the first commercially produced blue cheese brand in the United States. In 1935, caves in Faribault, Minnesota, were renovated, turning them into a cheese-making facility. The caves provided the right temperature and environment to produce authentic, cave-aged cheeses. Born in caves, today, the Treasure Cave cheeses are made in a state-of-the-art facility in Almena, Wisconsin, with curing cells that ensure the brand's blue and gorgonzola cheeses continue to delight consumers after all these years.

For more information on the Treasure Cave brand and to find out where to purchase our products, visit treasurecavecheese.com. To stay up to date on the latest news from the Treasure Cave brand, follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Headquartered in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets operates a robust network of 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location. As one of Western New York's largest employers, and with over 14,000 associates across its entire footprint, Tops is committed to delivering sustainably sourced, premium-quality products. Beyond retail, Tops is committed to the communities it serves through initiatives focused on hunger relief, health improvement, youth education, and environmental sustainability. Discover more at www.topsmarkets.com.

SOURCE Treasure Cave