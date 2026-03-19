Treasure Coast Lands Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise

Trua SLL of Treasure Coast Set To Help Seniors Find Compassionate Care

PALM CITY, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in Treasure Coast, Florida. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owners Mary Kay McGann and Stephanie Itkin.

"Our journey into senior care became deeply personal a little over a year ago," said McGann and Itkin. "When Stephanie's father was diagnosed with dementia, we quickly learned that not all senior living communities are the same, and we didn't fully understand how differences in licensure could affect his evolving medical needs. After a hospitalization, we faced the difficult reality of relocating him to a community better equipped to support him. After he passed, we knew no family should have to navigate that process alone. When we learned more about Trua's mission, we immediately knew we wanted to be part of this franchise and help families make informed, confident decisions during life's most challenging moments."

Their goal is to help families find the right senior living community with clarity, compassion, and confidence. Having personally experienced how overwhelming and emotional the process can be, they are committed to ensuring no family feels alone. Trua's mission aligns perfectly with their passion to guide families with empathy and thoughtful support through one of life's most important decisions.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols, and skill sets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

With backgrounds in Human Resources, Mary Kay and Stephanie bring empathy, strong communication skills, and thoughtful problem-solving to their Trua franchise. Throughout their careers, they have supported individuals during vulnerable and transitional moments, learning how to truly listen and approach sensitive situations with compassion and respect. These skills naturally translate into senior care services, where families often feel overwhelmed and need clear, steady guidance. Their experience allows them to assess needs thoughtfully, navigate complex conversations, and provide reassuring support as families explore senior living options.

"We are committed to ensuring families in our community have a trusted resource to turn to," said McGann and Itkin. "No one should feel alone when facing senior care decisions. In our first year, our focus is providing clarity, guidance, and compassionate support, while building strong relationships with social workers, healthcare providers, and community organizations. Together, we can help families experience smoother transitions and feel confident in their decisions for their loved one."

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting https://truacares.com/trua-of-treasure-coast/.

SOURCE Trua Senior Living Locators of the Treasure Coast