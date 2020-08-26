Treasure Coast Region's Top Cardiac Surgeon Joins Jupiter Medical Center

"Dr. Katz is a gifted surgeon with an impressive track record of outstanding surgical outcomes and we are honored to have him join us as the medical director of cardiac surgery," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. "His tireless patient-oriented work ethic and commitment to quality process with meticulous pre-, intra- and post-operative care is aligned with the first-in-class care we strive to provide our patients in every capacity."

Dr. Katz has earned a highly respected name among his peers and patients and is considered the pulse of the new cardiac surgery program at Jupiter Medical Center. Earlier this year, he was recognized by his peers as a "Top Doctor" in Palm Beach County.

Jupiter Medical Center recently expanded the depth and range of its cardiac resources, with three state-of-the-art cardiac catherization labs to employ the most advanced techniques to detect anomalies and provide catheter-based treatment for compromised coronary arteries and valves, heart attacks and vascular problems. The cardiac surgery program attracts patients from communities throughout the state of Florida for its unique combination of services designed to deliver premier cardiac care and optimal results.

Dr. Katz has earned the nickname "Rock Doc" from patients for his knowledge and extensive collection of minerals, rocks, fossils, and gemstones. Each open-heart surgical patient is gifted one of his heart-shaped stones in the color or mineral of their choice as a symbol of their new heart.

Dr. Katz graduated with honors from New York Medical College and completed his residency in general surgery at NYU Medical Center. Following his residency, he remained at NYU Medical Center for a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery. Dr. Katz is board certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Prior to joining Jupiter Medical Center, Dr. Katz worked as a cardiothoracic surgeon at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

About Jupiter Medical Center

Rated number one for safety, quality and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast region. Recognized as the region's only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, expertise and specialties, including orthopedics and spine care, cancer care, cardiac and vascular care, comprehensive stroke, obstetrics & maternity care, pediatrics, emergency care as well as diagnostic imaging, screening, testing and urgent care. For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 263-2234 or visit www.jupitermed.com.

