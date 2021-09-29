Treasure Data Appoints Eugene Saburi as its First Chief Business Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data , the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced the appointment of Eugene Saburi as the company's first Chief Business Officer (CBO). As CBO, Saburi will be in charge of all go-to-market teams including sales, marketing, customer success, services and support.

"We are thrilled to welcome and add a leader of Eugene's caliber to our stellar executive team during this exciting, pivotal time at Treasure Data," said Kazuki Ohta, CEO, Treasure Data. "Eugene's extensive experience and impressive track record makes him an ideal choice, and I'm confident that he will elevate our company's go-to-market strategy and scale to meet the wide market demand for our smart and trusted Customer Data Platform."

Saburi spent nearly two decades at Microsoft spanning across U.S. and Japan. At Microsoft, he served in a variety of executive roles including General Manager in the Server and Tools business, where he had global responsibility for products including SQL Server, Windows Server and Azure. Before joining Treasure Data, Saburi was a founding Partner of GeoFusion , an advisory firm that helped late-stage technology start-ups on growth and international expansion. Prior to that he served as the President at Adobe, where he was responsible for all aspects of Adobe's business in Japan, the second largest country region for the company. At Adobe Japan, Saburi played an instrumental role in transforming the business to a cloud-based subscription model while successfully launching the digital marketing business.

Founded in 2011, Treasure Data was one of the first CDPs in the market. Treasure Data unifies customer data from marketing, service and sales systems into one centralized platform. This allows companies to create exceptional, seamless and personalized experiences for their customers across all touch points, from online to offline.

"I am really excited to be joining Treasure Data, a leading global CDP company that sees the value of utilizing data beyond marketing and throughout the enterprise," said Saburi. "With consumer behaviors rapidly changing, there is a tremendous opportunity for us to help organizations power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer."

Saburi is a graduate of the University of Washington and is also a Board member of the Alumni Association Japan (UWAAJ). Residing in Newcastle, WA, he is married with three grown children. In his spare time, he enjoys mountaineering, cycling and kayaking.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is the only enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that harmonizes an organization's data, insights, and engagement technology stacks to drive relevant, real-time customer experiences throughout the entire customer journey. Treasure Data helps brands give millions of customers and prospects the feeling that each is the one and only. With its ability to create true, unified views of each individual, Treasure Data CDP is central for enterprises who want to know who is ready to buy, plus when and how to drive them to convert. Flexible, tech-agnostic and infinitely scalable, Treasure Data provides fast time to value even in the most complex environments. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com.

