Treasure Data Appoints Kimberly Bronstein as Chief People Officer

"Kim joins the Treasure Data executive team at a pivotal time in the company's growth and development," said Kazuki Ohta, chief executive officer of Treasure Data. "From day one, our company has been all about people. Kim's extensive expertise and versatile leadership will guide the future trajectory of our corporate culture, build skills and talent at all levels of the organization, and help Treasure Data continue to attract incredibly talented professionals."

Bronstein is a strategic leader with 13 years of experience as an HR professional and practicing attorney. Most recently, Bronstein worked at Adobe, Inc., where she held various business partner development, employee relations, and regional HR leadership positions over the past eight years. During her tenure at Adobe, Bronstein supported cross-functional groups, including sales, strategy and operations, consulting and support teams within the company's digital marketing unit, and product and engagement teams within the digital media arm.

In 2016, Bronstein led the HR function for Adobe Japan. During that time, she led projects to update the region's policies, benefits, and HR operating system, and supported the continued growth of the business and employee headcount within the region.

"Treasure Data is a customer-centric company, and as such, I was drawn to its incredible commitment to customers and its core values of humility, openness and reliability," said Bronstein. "I believe that people are the heart of a company's success, and that is certainly the case here at Treasure Data. We will continue to invest in our people and ensure we are creating an environment where everyone has a strong sense of belonging, and can take on new and interesting challenges. I intend to leverage my experience, and that of the company's skilled HR team, to continue positioning Treasure Data as one of the premier workplaces."

Last month, Treasure Data announced a $234 million funding round led by SoftBank Corp. to support CDP innovation, hiring and accelerate global growth. Treasure Data currently operates in 20 countries and plans to add 10 more countries by the end of the fiscal year. Trusted by over 450 organizations worldwide across industry verticals, Treasure Data was named by Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021.

