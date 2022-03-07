Treasure Data CDP Now Available in AWS Marketplace to Meet Growing Customer Demand Globally Tweet this

"AWS Marketplace provides the flexibility, convenience, and choice buyers are looking for in today's SaaS market," says Charlie Martin, Head of AWS Strategic Partnership at Treasure Data. "We are thrilled to be able to give our customers more options when buying Treasure Data as well as expand and strengthen our commitment to AWS, one of the world's leading cloud services providers."

Treasure Data CDP is the data backbone to enterprise-wide customer centricity that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize value and protect privacy for the customer and the business. Built and delivered on AWS, the Treasure Data smart CDP makes it easy to see each customer clearly with a unified data, insights, and engagement strategy across the enterprise - in marketing, sales, and service. Treasure Data has global data centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Earlier this year, Treasure Data was the only CDP selected for the launch of AWS for Automotive, an initiative to accelerate the automotive industry's digital transformation through the most comprehensive set of purpose-built cloud capabilities, unmatched experience, and broadest partner and developer community. Treasure Data has also achieved AWS Retail Competency status.

To learn more, please visit Treasure Data's AWS Marketplace listing here .

For custom pricing, EULA, or a private contract, please contact [email protected].

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to reclaim customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams, and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

SOURCE Treasure Data