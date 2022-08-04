Treasure Data Named as a Strong Performer in Customer Analytics Technologies Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data, a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced it has been recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester Research, Inc. in its recently published report " The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q2 2022 ."

This report evaluated customer analytics technology providers along 32 criteria segmented into three primary categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to the report, "Treasure Data fully embraces the next-best-experience ethos. While most customer data platforms focus solely on marketing data and use cases, Treasure Data has launched a CDP for Sales and a CDP for Service in addition to its CDP for Marketing. Treasure Data's superior product roadmap focuses on trust through data and model lineage, and democratization through automated machine learning (AutoML). A cash infusion of $234 million from Softbank last year, the largest funding round ever for a CDP, should help Treasure Data achieve it."

The report continued, "As an open platform that is agnostic of data source or type, Treasure Data excels at the breadth of customer data it can store and analyze, and reference customers were highly satisfied with this capability. It also has productized reinforcement learning into strong optimization functionality and offers a robust UI for model evaluation and monitoring."

"We're proud to be the only customer analytics-focused CDP designated as a Strong Performer by Forrester, which further validates, in our opinion, that our current business model, operational strategy, and product roadmap are on track and are propelling the company to greater heights as its maturation continues in a highly-competitive industry category," said Kazuki "Kaz" Ohta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Treasure Data. "As we begin our second decade of operation, we are laser-focused on customer acquisition, deeper penetration of important vertical markets, and building out the product portfolio so Treasure Data CDP can be used by a greater spectrum of potential clients around the world."

Download The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q2 2022 here .

