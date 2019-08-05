Treasure Investments Corporation DBA Foundry Michelangelo Expands Its Base of High-End Fine Art Sculptures to Include Fanciful Creatures and Critters

BATTLE GROUND, Wash., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While on vacation in Maui last year, Mark Russo was captivated when he discovered an array of unique sculptures on display in one of the resort's galleries. Mark, a lifelong and serious art-lover, was charmed by the whimsical marine life and land critter figures, and soon learned they were created by Steven Lee Smeltzer, one of the hottest selling artists in Hawaii.

"Oops Fisherman" by Steven Lee Smeltzer

Mark was immediately intrigued by the artist, S. L. Smeltzer, self-described as an artist who finds himself entangled in a web of nonsense. Others have said he's a creative genius disguised as a "regular dude."

Within a few hours, an excited Mark Russo was being hosted by the free-spirited artist at his island home and studio. Mark relates, "I fell in love with his fanciful creations and was intrigued by the artist. I just knew there would be many people, not just art lovers, who would be as captivated as I was, with these atypical images.

The consequence of serendipity is sometimes a brilliant discovery, and I knew just by happenstance, that we'd made just such a discovery in Steven Lee Smeltzer!"

Mark added, "Immediately, I realized that our company, one that had focused on luxury in the very high-end art world, could broaden its base with this artist. Here was an opportunity to provide product at a lower end of the market and broaden our base to fill a spectrum to include products for clients who could afford a few hundred dollars, as well as those who invest thousands of dollars, per piece. Foundry Michelangelo is already structured and able to expand and market his one-of-a-kind, brilliantly hand-painted, kiln-fired clay figures. I simply asked him if he'd ever done anything before to distribute his artwork worldwide. He admitted that he had not and had just sold his pieces strictly on the island of Maui. He was as intrigued with what we could offer, as I was with his talent. I recognized that what his fanciful mind and skilled hands could do to transform a piece of clay was simply remarkable, and the results are totally charming. The fact is, he's a true artisan. Steven said that if his art makes you smile, it is doing its job. A giraffe ballerina en pointe ... a fluorescent fish with a toothy grin ... these and others certainly made me smile."

Therefore, Treasure Investments Corporation DBA Foundry Michelangelo is delighted to announce that they have contracted with Steven L. Smeltzer to merchandise his fanciful, whimsical and unique works throughout the United States.

Though difficult to choose which creations to launch, Foundry Michelangelo has selected 10 of the favorites and have taken delivery of those originals: sea creatures and land critters, all one-of-a-kind. The art pieces are actively in production now and Foundry Michelangelo is excited to announce that the first limited-edition creatures and critters sculptures will be distributed to gift and collectible shops in the Fall of 2019.

About Treasure Investments Corp DBA Foundry Michelangelo.

Foundry Michelangelo, "The Source for the world's greatest fine art masterpieces," creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and resin. The company's master mold collection contains hundreds of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundryMichelangelo.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Russo

Phone: 360.954.5453

Email: mark@foundrymichelangelo.com

Oops Fisherman

"Oops Fisherman" by Steven Lee Smeltzer

Seafood

"Seafood" by Steven Lee Smeltzer

Twinkle Toes of the Triple Horn

"Twinkle Toes of the Triple Horn" by Steven Lee Smeltzer

Prima Girraferina

"Prima Girraferina" by Steven Lee Smeltzer

SOURCE Treasure Investments Corporation