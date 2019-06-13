Treasure Investments Corporation Dba Foundry Michelangelo Presents an Alternative Investment, Featured Topic at the MoneyShow Seattle

BATTLEGROUND, Wash., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Investments Corporation dba Foundry Michelangelo prepare as The MoneyShow Seattle is rapidly approaching. This year's conference will include over 50 investor-specific sessions covering the best investing and trading opportunities available now. The MoneyShow produces conferences worldwide, enabling financial service companies, market specialists and financial media partners to exchange ideas on a personal level. Seventeen live events are produced annually in four international markets: The United States, Canada, England, and China. And Seattle is next!

Foundry Michelangelo Founder, Mark Russo, and Director of Investor Relations, Michael Sheppard, stand proudly next to The 'Presidential' American Patriot Silver Edition sculpture in Treasure Investments Corp's trade show booth

A major participant in the Alternative Investment Field is Treasure Investments Corporation, dba Foundry Michelangelo, a Bronze Sponsor of this informative event. Founder, Mark Russo, and his team have been asked to participate with a historic exhibit in an all-new spacious booth display of their works. In addition, they planned an agenda of one-on-one sessions with collectors and prospective investors. This is their seventh MoneyShow participation in the past two years, and it promises to be a spectacular event.

Foundry Michelangelo Director of Investor Relations, Michael Sheppard, one of the featured speakers, will explore "Alternative Investments", a rapidly growing and exciting field in financial circles. Michael, an erudite spokesman, is a specialist in this field.

As Mark vividly describes, "Currently, 22 of the premier galleries in the United States represent our high-end, more complex pieces like The 'Presidential' American Patriot Silver Edition, which will be featured and on display in our dazzling booth space. Created by one of our principal artists, world-renowned Lorenzo Ghiglieri, The 'Presidential' American Patriot Silver Edition depicts the magnificent American Bald Eagle holding an unfurling document, Article One of the U. S. Constitution in its talons. Its fraternal twin, a bronze edition of this same sculpture, will also be on display.

Foundry Michelangelo sculptures are in place literally all over the world, including the White House Permanent Collection. The 'Presidential' American Patriot will be on display in our Seattle MoneyShow booth and then will travel to Washington, D.C. and join several other of our equally exquisite pieces currently in our nation's executive mansion. "

Russo states, "There is no image imaginable, of any size, cast in bronze or precious metals, that Foundry Michelangelo cannot produce." For example, the in-house artists, craftsmen, and company-owned foundries have created some of the largest monuments ever, from 30-foot bronze eagles to a life-size whale for a zoo in Anchorage, Alaska, Grizzly Bears, and life-size bronze Elephants. Special pieces have been selected for Seattle that will appeal to those attending this event, including a very special bronze cast in a company-owned foundry, a derivative work from an actual Michelangelo sculpture, known as the Madonna Bust Michelangelo, a limited edition of only 777 to be cast.

The Foundry Michelangelo team is eager to participate in this year's Seattle MoneyShow and trust that the sensational booth display and innovative agenda will generate tremendous interest with collectors and investors alike.

About Treasure Investments Corporation, dba Foundry Michelangelo:

Mark Russo and CEO, Casey Powell, have built a diverse business platform, creating and providing fine art in original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and resin. Casey, a seasoned business leader and successful developer of several companies across the U. S., was Founder and CEO of Sequent Computer Systems, which was sold to IBM for $1 billion. Foundry Michelangelo's master mold collection contains over 1,500 original molds from world-famous artists. Featured artists remain Lorenzo Ghiglieri and his son, Laran, but now include works created from a substantial collection of company-owned original molds, including iconic works from Frederic Remington, C. M. Russel, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, and Michelangelo Buonarroti. For more information, visit foundrymichelangelo.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Russo

Phone: 360.954-5453

Email: mark@foundrymichelangelo.com

Related Images

moneyshow-the-presidential.jpg

MoneyShow & The 'Presidential' American Patriot Silver Edition

Foundry Michelangelo Founder, Mark Russo, and Director of Investor Relations, Michael Sheppard, stand proudly next to The 'Presidential' American Patriot Silver Edition sculpture in Treasure Investments Corp's trade show booth

piet-by-michelangelo-buonarroti.jpg

Pietà by Michelangelo Buonarroti

Bronze posthumous original edition of La Pietà by Foundry Michelangelo

madonna-bust-michelangelo.jpg

Madonna Bust Michelangelo

Madonna Bust Michelangelo cast by Foundry Michelangelo in a limited edition of 777

the-new-powerful-exchange.jpg

The New Powerful Exchange

The New Powerful Exchange by Lorenzo Ghiglieri in a limited edition of 1792

Related Links

Treasure Investments Corp; Charity Auctions

SOURCE Treasure Investments Corporation

Related Links

https://foundrymichelangelo.com

