Treasure Island - TI Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Joins Radisson

"TI is a true resort destination in a one-of-a-kind city, and one we've been keen to offer to our loyal guests for quite some time," said Ken Greene, president, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. "Treasure Island is home to one of the best locations and values in Las Vegas, and we're honored to welcome such a well-known resort and casino to our growing portfolio."

TI is located within walking distance of the Sands Expo and is connected by pedestrian bridges leading to Fashion Show shopping mall and Grand Canal Shoppes. The property is home to massive spaces, upscale and casual dining choices, indulgent spa and shopping experiences, hip nightspots and world-class entertainment. Mystère, the classic show by Cirque du Soleil, performs exclusively at TI.

"It's a privilege to collaborate with the like-minded and passionate team at Radisson Hotel Group and join one of the best recognized brands in the world," said Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island - TI Hotel & Casino. "Our mission is to be the most exciting, distinctive and friendly resort destination on the Las Vegas Strip, and we believe this exciting announcement will help cast a wider global reach to attract new guests."

As part of the agreement, TI will retain its current branding and exterior signage.

About Radisson

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that delivers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality and enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find more harmony in their travel experience. Based on building meaningful relationships with guests, it features a Yes I Can! service attitude designed to deliver satisfaction to every guest. The hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

For reservations and more information, visit www.radisson.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radisson/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radisson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radisson/

About Treasure Island

Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip, a privately owned hotel and casino boasting nearly 3,000 guest rooms, stands alone as the only major Strip property to claim that unique market position. It's a world-class destination for headline entertainment, featuring Mystère, the classic Cirque du Soleil performance that combines the powerful athleticism, high-energy acrobatics and inspiring imagery that have become the company's hallmark. Upscale and casual dining choices, hip nightspots and indulgent spa and shopping experiences further complement the one-of-a-kind Treasure Island guest experience. For information or to make a reservation, call 800-288-7206 or visit www.treasureisland.com.

