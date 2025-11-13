Treasure Island Resort & Casino 'Doubles Down' on Charitable Giving

Charity of the Month program anticipated to provide $1 million to nonprofits in 2026

WELCH, Minn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with their Island Impact corporate social responsibility program, the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino are "doubling down" on charitable giving in 2026. For the first time, Treasure Island will showcase the power of collective giving by matching every dollar donated by its guests through the 2026 Charity of the Month program, which will raise an anticipated $1 million for local nonprofits.

The promise to match guest donations underlines Prairie Island's continued commitment to serve as a good neighbor by using Tribal Gaming to drive positive change in local and regional communities. Since the casino's inception in 1984, Prairie Island has contributed nearly $30 million to charitable causes.

"Giving back is central to who we are as Dakota people," said Grant Johnson, Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President. "Our ancestors taught us to care for our neighbors and to share our resources for the good of all. This expanded initiative is a reflection of that belief — tribal gaming for good."

The Island Impact Charity of the Month program empowers guests to engage in charitable giving that makes a lasting impact on communities Treasure Island team members and guests call home. A significant portion of the projected $1 million investment, which nearly matches the amount raised in the first five years of the Charity of the Month program, will be dedicated to the surrounding communities of Red Wing, Hastings and Goodhue County.

"Island Impact is built on the idea that we're all in this together as a community," said Aaron Seehusen, Treasure Island Resort & Casino Public Relations Manager. "Our guests' generosity inspires us to do more — and by matching their donations, we're doubling the difference we can make in our local communities."

During each calendar month, Treasure Island guests are invited to support the selected nonprofit during Charity Bingo and by donating unclaimed slot tickets. Established in 2020, the Charity of the Month program has raised over $1.3 million to support local and regional charitable organizations.

To determine 2026 beneficiaries, a Treasure Island Resort & Casino community engagement committee, acting with input from the Prairie Island Indian Community's Tribal Council, selected organizations based on four of Island Impact's guiding pillars: Cultural Awareness and Education; Economic Empowerment; Health, Wellness and Equity; and Environmental Stewardship. A total of 57 501(c)(3)-certified organizations applied to be a Treasure Island Charity of the Month partner. The committee, made up of nine Treasure Island team members representing different departments, conducted site visits to learn more about how applicants were impacting their communities.

The 2026 lineup of nonprofits includes 12 organizations that reflect the diverse needs and strengths of the region:

2026 Charity of the Month Partners

Amy Sutton, Hastings Family Service Executive Director and CEO, added, "The Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino have stepped up countless times in support of our communities. Programs like this show what community partnership really looks like. Treasure Island and the Prairie Island Indian Community don't just give back — they inspire collective action that creates a sustainable impact. We're grateful to have the support of Island Impact along with all the other deserving Charity of the Month organizations."

Stay up to date on Island Impact and the Charity of the Month program at ticasino.com/island-impact.

About Island Impact

Island Impact's mission is to harness the power of Tribal Gaming to create a ripple effect of generosity that drives positive change in our local communities. Guided by the values of the Prairie Island Indian Community, Island Impact supports programs and partnerships that advance cultural awareness, environmental stewardship, economic empowerment and health, wellness and equity. The initiative also promotes team member well-being through volunteerism and community engagement, and provides in-kind support to local nonprofits. Through its signature Charity of the Month program and other giving opportunities, Island Impact is building a stronger, more connected future for all.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, owned and operated by the Prairie Island Indian Community, has provided entertainment and hospitality to guests across the Midwest for more than 40 years. The Prairie Island Indian Community has contributed nearly $30 million to charitable organizations supporting education, health and wellness, environmental stewardship and cultural preservation. Located just outside Red Wing, Minnesota, Treasure Island is one of the region's premier entertainment destinations and a proud community partner.

