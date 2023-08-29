Treasure Island Resort & Casino wants to make you a million dollars richer

Instant Millionaire promotion gives casino visitors the opportunity to win big

WELCH, Minn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Minnesota's premier destination for fun and entertainment, announced today the start of their Instant Millionaire promotion. Between now and November 24, from 10am to 8pm daily, casino visitors will be given the chance to win several prizes, including free slot play, Pepsi products, concert tickets, hotel stays, new vehicles, and cash prizes. Many will win cash every day and four lucky guests will walk away with guaranteed cash prizes of either $5,000 or $10,000. Additional possible top prizes include large cash amounts ranging from $100,000 to $1,000,000! 

"This is the first time a casino promotion of this caliber has taken place in the state of Minnesota," said Treasure Island Director of Casino Marketing, Kevin McNair. "We're expecting hundreds of guaranteed daily winners, one of which we hope will be for a million dollars!"

Casino goers can participate by swiping their Island Passport Club card at an Instant Millionaire kiosk, located near Parlay Lounge. Guests will earn swipes based on card level and daily play. A maximum of five swipes can be earned per day.

"For every casino game played at Treasure Island Resort & Casino during the Instant Millionaire giveaway, participants will earn towards a swipe for their chance to win big," said McNair. "We are looking forward to celebrating winning swipes all day long at the Instant Millionaire kiosk station!"

Participants must be an Island Passport Club member. Membership in the Passport Club is free. Employees are not eligible for this promotion. Must be 18 years of age or older and present to win.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino.com

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino
The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

