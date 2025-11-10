Treasure Island Resort Elects All-Female Board of Directors

The 'female factor' of PCB's economy is reflected in the resort's Board of Directors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Island Resort, located in Panama City Beach, FL, elected an all-female Board of Directors and is tapping into the 'female factor' underpinning a key driver of Panama City Beach's economic growth: tourism.

It's estimated that visitors will contribute $3.1 billion and 35,000 jobs to the local economy by year end.

Photo: Ann Whitehurst

When it comes to family vacations, it's the female head of household who most often takes the wheel and does the planning.

Women significantly influence PCB condo purchase decisions too. They place value on factors like lifestyle, amenities, aesthetics and rentals.

And it's women who hold key roles at Treasure Island Resort – General Manager and Rental Manager – and this past March, the resort welcomed back Liza's Munchies and Poolside Bar – owned and run by Cat Meek and her husband Mike.

The board took office on November 8th at the Association's Annual Meeting. The officers are President Pam Chace; Vice President Marge Mason; Treasurer Tricia Hicks; Secretary Susan Dornsife; and Director at large Sara Thuenemann.

The board members are veterans of IBM Corporation, Merrill Lynch, Pitney Bowes; together they have achieved a doctoral degree, hold masters and bachelor business degrees, and a design degree with professional experience across banking and finance, tech, healthcare, program and project management, marketing and design.

Board President, Pam Chace commented: "Treasure Island has a great experience to offer guests and prospective buyers alike that's getting better by the day. The new Board of Directors is honored to welcome new and returning guests, steward Treasure Island owners' investments and contribute to our community's economic growth and vitality."

Treasure Island Resort sits beachfront on the sugar-white sands of Panama City. It's perfectly positioned for each evening's sunset over the gulf. It's walking distance to the award-winning St. Andrews State Park, Schooners, Patches Pub and minutes from Dat Cajun Place and the best of everything the destination has to offer. All condominiums are gulf–front and each features a private balcony to enjoy the panoramic views and legendary sunsets.

Amenities include a heated saltwater pool, fitness center, hot tub and covered parking garage. DIRECTV streaming and highspeed WiFi are provided throughout the resort. From March through October Liza's Munchies and Poolside Bar is open and the onsite rental agency offers guest perks up to $1,100.

