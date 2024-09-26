Treasure Play Unveils AI-Powered Incentive Platform to Supercharge Growth, Monetization, and Insights for App Developers

Led by Industry Veterans, Treasure Play is Revolutionizing User Acquisition with AI-Driven Incentives and Smart Quests

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Play, the next-generation incentive platform designed to help ambitious game and app developers grow, is launching its cutting-edge AI-powered solution. On a mission to transform user acquisition (UA), monetization, and analytics, Treasure Play's smart incentivized quests are reshaping how developers grow and engage their audiences.

AI-Driven Innovation in a Changing Landscape

As UA costs continue to skyrocket and privacy regulations reshape the rules of the game, Treasure Play is stepping in to transform the way developers engage with players. The platform's AI-driven incentives, combined with personalized quests, offer a smart, efficient, and engaging way for players to discover new apps while earning rewards. Developers gain a new, intelligent tool to increase app installs, engagement, and monetization – all while fostering a positive end user experience.

"End users are gaining more control of their data, disrupting traditional advertising as a result. This presents the opportunity for a new business model that benefits them directly, while driving deeper loyalty with the products they interact with, in a win-win relationship with app developers. Treasure Play is the platform that enables this emerging partnership, which will define the future of UA," says Alex Arias, CEO and Co-founder of Treasure Play. "We believe that AI-powered incentives can revolutionize user acquisition by making it more personal and effective. With Treasure Play, developers have a seamless way to introduce quests that not only drive installs but also retain and reward users."

About the Founding Team

Treasure Play is the brainchild of a team of serial entrepreneurs and gaming veterans with deep expertise in data, AI, game design and building scalable architecture. Alex Arias, CEO, previously founded Omniata, a VC-backed gaming data platform acquired by King in 2017. His 15+ years of experience include leadership roles at King, EA, and Microsoft, driving innovation across platforms in Europe and the U.S. Andreas Risberg, COO and CPO, has helped scale startups and been through several stages of scale ups, acquisitions and IPOs, as well as driving growth of Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga on the product side. Bertrand Lamarque, CTO, brings his expertise in building scalable architecture from growing and leading exceptional tech teams at Playfish and EA.

The team began their common journey as Trailblazer Games, exploring the potential of Web3 technology in the gaming space. Drawing from this experience, the team learned invaluable lessons about the power of incentives in gaming – insights that have directly shaped Treasure Play's AI-powered platform. The transition from Trailblazer Games to Treasure Play signifies a broader vision of transforming user acquisition and monetization across all platforms, using AI-powered smart quests and cutting-edge analytics.

Key Features of Treasure Play

Treasure Play's AI-powered platform offers developers a three-pronged approach to app success: grow, monetize, and analyze.

Grow : Acquire new users with intelligent, AI-generated quests that guide players through various app milestones, from installs to in-app purchases. The AI adapts the quests to each user, creating relevant and engaging experiences that drive conversions. Rewards can range from virtual in-app items to Treasure Points , which can be redeemed for real-world rewards.

: Acquire new users with intelligent, AI-generated quests that guide players through various app milestones, from installs to in-app purchases. The AI adapts the quests to each user, creating relevant and engaging experiences that drive conversions. Rewards can range from virtual in-app items to , which can be redeemed for real-world rewards. Monetize : Treasure Play integrates seamless, in-app quests that reward users for discovering new apps. AI-generated missions, images, and notifications are designed to maximize engagement. Flexible rewards, including in-app items, virtual currencies, and real-world incentives, encourage users to return to the app frequently, boosting retention in the source app while monetizing the users.

monetizing Analyze : With easy integration, developers can connect their app event data and let Treasure Play's AI analyze user behavior without needing technical expertise. Custom analytics and AI-driven suggestions make it simple to create and optimize user acquisition campaigns in seconds.

Fast, Flexible, and Scalable

Treasure Play offers developers a fast setup, requiring no additional SDK for user acquisition and analytics if they already use a Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) or Firebase for event tracking. The platform's AI takes care of campaign creation and analysis, allowing developers to focus on business-level decisions while providing programmatic access to automate performance-based bidding and quest optimization.

Treasure Play is initially aimed at mobile game developers, offering them a tool to easily grow and monetize their user base. As the platform evolves, the team plans to expand to all app developers and publishers and ultimately cover all games and apps across platforms.

Early Success and Industry Backing

Treasure Play has already demonstrated impressive conversion rates during its soft launch with select alpha partners. Backed by renowned investors, including Play Ventures and Makers Fund who led its 8.2M USD seed stage funding in 2022, the platform is positioned for rapid growth and adoption.

"We're excited to bring Treasure Play to developers everywhere," says Arias. "With our team's extensive experience and the power of AI, we're confident this platform will redefine how developers drive user growth and supercharge monetization."

Media Contact

Francisco Reinhard

Growth Manager, Treasure Play

Phone: +49 1575 1502484

[email protected] or [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515641/Treasure_Play_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Treasure Play