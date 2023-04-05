Treasure: The Revolutionary Online Platform for Collectors to Share Rare and Historic Items

NAPLES, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure: the online platform for sharing and collecting rare and historic items was launched in March 2023. The platform aims to democratize the collecting world by allowing members to buy and sell shares of collectibles and become co-owners of some of the world's most sought-after items.

Co-own this Oscar on Treasure!

At TreasureMarket.com, collectors have the opportunity to own a part of rare, world-class items without the burden and responsibility that comes with sole ownership. In buying shares on Treasure, collectors become a co-owner, granting them control over the item's future. Through the platforms "My Collection," members can keep track of their shares and enjoy their digital collection. Danny Fontana, the founder and CEO of Treasure, stated that "We want to give collectors access to Treasures they never thought they could own."

In Buying and Selling shares of listed Collectibles on Treasure, users become co-owners of the many amazing, historic pieces, which means those items can't be altered or sold without shareholder votes. The more shares of a Collectible a member owns, the more votes they get. Members not only determine the outcome of the items, but may create a store of value through economic cycles.

Not ready to buy? Treasure offers a unique feature in the burgeoning industry of fractional ownership, the Treasure Community space, where members can showcase their own personal collectibles. Each item receives a free comment section where members can share thoughts, knowledge, and experiences with other collectors. Said Fontana, "Collectors as a group have limitless knowledge, so our comment forums were built to empower them to share their passion, knowledge and experiences with others."

Treasure offers a user-friendly platform, collectible share hosting, robust user comment forums, and secure user verification and payments via Stripe.

Join the Treasure community today and experience a new era in the world of collecting.

For more information or media inquiries, please get in touch with us at:

Company Name: Treasure

Contact Person: Danny Fontana

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 262-999-8084

Country: United States

Website:https://treasuremarket.com/

Twitter: @Treasure_share

Youtube: https://youtube.com/@treasuremarket1

Instagram: @treasure_1

SOURCE Treasure