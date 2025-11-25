Treasurer Maria Pappas welcomes visitors to annual celebration of 'Christmas Trees from Around the World'

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 22nd year, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is celebrating the ethnic holiday traditions of nearly 100 different nationalities in the free "Christmas Trees from Around the World" exhibit at her office.

The annual celebration of cultural diversity showcases handcrafted ornaments and decorations adorning 3-foot trees decorated by members of various ethnic and religious communities. Pappas invites the public to celebrate Christmas amongst the trees with music, refreshments and festivities from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at the Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago.

"Christmas Trees from Around the World" includes a Christian Nativity scene, an African American Kwanzaa Kinara, a Hindu Prayer Thali and a Jewish Menorah. Trees are decorated with ornaments, tinsel, lights, animals, flowers, fruit, candles, plates, boats, stars, flags, dolls and other items.

"All year long I work with people who live in Cook County who come from countries all over the world where they don't have property taxes," Pappas said. "Over the years while working to help people understand our system, I've come to appreciate how Chicago is a melting pot of beautiful cultures and traditions. That's why visitors to the Christkindlmarket are invited to walk across the street to my office to find the tree representing their heritage."

The free display will be open Monday through Friday, from November 25, 2025, until January 5, 2026, in Room 112 of the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago. The public may view a video of a past display.

Countries and cultures represented include: African American, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Assyrian, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Canada-Quebec, Carpatho-Rusyn, Chile, China, Colombia, Cornwall, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia and Ethiopia.

Also represented: Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kosovo, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Native American, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam, Venezuela and Wales.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas