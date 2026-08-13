Treasurer Pappas to Host Pakistan Independence Day Reception Following Daley Plaza Flag Raising Ceremony

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Pakistan's Consul General to Chicago Zaman Mehdi will commemorate Pakistan's Independence with a reception honoring the rich cultural heritage, achievements and contributions of Pakistani Americans throughout Cook County. The celebration will follow the annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony in Daley Plaza.

The reception will take place in the Treasurer's Office immediately following the noon-time flag raising on August 13. After the outdoor ceremony, members of the public are invited to join the Treasurer by walking across the street to 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112, on the first floor of the County Building.

Pakistan won its independence from British Colonial rule on August 14, 1947, when Britain passed a law separating its former colony in South Asia into two countries, India and Pakistan. The flag raising commemorates that historic day 79 years ago when the flag of Pakistan was first raised in Karachi.

"Recognizing Pakistan's hard-won independence gives us an opportunity to celebrate the history, culture and accomplishments of Pakistani Americans who've strengthened Cook County through their hard work, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and dedication to family and community," said Pappas. "Our county is enriched by the more than 50,000 people of Pakistani descent who've settled here and who each day contribute to the vibrancy that makes Cook County a great place to call home."

Observed annually on August 14, Independence Day activities celebrate Pakistan as a sovereign nation while recognizing the traditions and accomplishments of the Pakistani diaspora in Chicagoland and around the world.

The reception will provide an opportunity to honor local community leaders by presenting them with Certificates of Excellence in recognition of their service and contributions to Cook County.

Honorees: Shahida M. Khan, Studio Elite owner; Dr. Asif Syed, medical professional and community leader; Faisal Malik, president and artistic director, Thespianz Foundation; Aslam Virani, community leader; Huma Ahmad, community leader and founder, Rogers Park Lions Club; Aamir Chalisa, Futurity First Insurance Group general manager; Aftab Mehboob, journalist, documentary filmmaker and media professional; Lubna Ejaz, community leader; Gulshan Bakhsh, community leader; Tauseef Siddiqui. media professional; Shagufta Hasin, community leader; Amin Haider, Urdu Institute President; Kalim Khan, community leader; Kadar Sodagar, business owner and chairman, Chicago World Memon Organization; Rev. Professor Mushtage Gulab, minister and educator

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas