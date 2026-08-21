Treasurer Pappas to Host Ukrainian Independence Day Reception Following Daley Plaza Flag Raising Ceremony

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will commemorate Ukrainian Independence Day with a reception featuring live traditional music and honoring the contributions and achievements of Ukrainian Americans in Cook County. The reception will follow the annual Ukrainian Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony in Daley Plaza this Friday.

The flag-raising will take place at noon in Daley Plaza. Following the outdoor ceremony, members of the public are invited to join Treasurer Pappas by walking across the street to 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112, on the first floor of the County Building. The reception will begin at approximately 1 p.m.

The reception will celebrate the heritage, culture and traditions of the 70,000 Ukrainians who call Chicagoland home. It will include the presentation of Certificates of Excellence to local honorees in recognition of their contributions to the community.

"Ukrainian Independence Day is an opportunity to celebrate the rich history, culture and remarkable contributions of Ukrainian Americans who have strengthened Cook County through their hard work, civic engagement, entrepreneurship and commitment to family and community," said Pappas. "We are proud to stand with the Ukrainian community by celebrating their resolve and resilience and by recognizing those who've made a lasting difference in Cook County."

Ukraine's Independence Day is observed annually on August 24, commemorating the Ukrainian Parliament's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The holiday celebrates Ukraine's sovereignty, national identity and enduring commitment to freedom and democracy.

Honorees: Rev. Volodymyr Kushnir, pastor, Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church; Rev. Ivan Lymar, pastor, St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral; Rev. Jaroslav Mendiuk, pastor, Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church; Rev. Mykola Buryadnyk, pastor, St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church; Rev. Bohdan Kalyniuk, pastor, Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church; Rev.Vasyl Dumka, pastor, St. Sophia Ukrainian Orthodox Church; Rev. Andrii Shkvarok, St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church; Rev. Pavlo Drozdyak, administrator, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral; Anatoliy Basarab, Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Patronage Church; Maria Klimchak, executive director, Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America and owner, "Ukrainian Wave" Radio; Olena Smolenec, art manager, exhibit administrator and curator at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art; Yuriy Soroka, director "Orange Wave," and Ukrainian National Museum board member; Andriy Chuyko, music administrator and educator, St. Nicolas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral and School; Oksana Taratula, founder and director of Ukrainian Women's Association of America; Chrystina Wereszczak, director, SUMA - Ukrainian-American Youth Association and board member of Heritage Ukrainian Foundation; Nataliya Boivka, community activist

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas