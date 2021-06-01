Treasures Teeth Pediatric Dentistry Is Rebranding to Thornton Kids Dentistry

THORNTON, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasured Teeth Pediatric Dentistry, with two locations in Thornton and Reunion, is excited to announce their rebranding. The Treasured Teeth in Thornton is rebranding to Thornton Kids Dentistry, but still provides the same services, has the same staff, and follows the same great standards. The Reunion location of Treasured Teeth is rebranding to the name Reunion Pediatric Dentistry. Along with these two locations, they also have My Pediatric Dentist Montrose. All locations will still provide the same pediatric dental services.

Dr. Derren E. Tippets is the dentist at all three locations. He also opened all three locations — the Reunion practice has been open since 2011, the Thornton practice has been open since 2014, and the Montrose location opened in 2008. They provide dental cleanings, sedation dentistry, composite fillings, and many more dental services for kids. They offer personalized services and create a welcoming and comfortable environment for children, who may be scared of the dentist. They also offer dental sealants, crowns, anesthesia, and space maintainers.

Dr. Derren E. Tippets has 14 years of pediatric dental experience. He graduated with a DMD (Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry) from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dr. Derren E. Tippets also received two extra years of specialized training in pediatric dentistry from Temple Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He has a passion for dentistry and loves working with kids. With so many years of experience in the pediatric dentistry practice, he has developed an understanding for how to ensure each young patient feels comfortable during their dental treatment.

They are rebranding the two Treasured Teeth locations just as an exciting change and to help differentiate the two locations. They will still be providing the same services, offer the same welcoming environment, and have the same friendly staff.

About Thornton Kids Dentistry and Reunion Pediatric Dentistry

Thornton Kids Dentistry and Reunion Pediatric Dentistry can provide children with the dental care they need to keep their teeth and gums healthy. These practices make their young patients' comfort a priority and work hard to provide gentle services with a friendly face. Dr. Derren E. Tippets can provide parents with the knowledge they need to ensure their children's teeth are healthy and that they are doing everything they can to focus on oral hygiene. The dental services offered cover all childrens' dental needs, including regular dental cleanings, providing space savers, sedation dental services, and more. They also provide gentle dental services for babies who are about to get their first tooth or already have their first tooth.

The environment that these pediatric dental practices create is what makes them unique compared to other dental clinics. Many pediatric dental clinics are not designed with kids in mind. Thornton Kids Dentistry and Reunion Pediatric Dentistry are designed to be welcoming and comforting to kids, to help them learn that the dentist doesn't have to be scary. The entire team at these pediatric dental practices will always offer a friendly greeting, work to provide a welcoming environment, and ensure each patient feels comfortable before and during their appointment.

