Treasury Americas Continues Brighter Future Initiative, Strengthening Education Partnerships in Napa and Paso Robles

NAPA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Americas, a division of the leading luxury wine company, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE), is proud to continue its Brighter Future Initiative across Napa Valley and Paso Robles, reinforcing its commitment to education and workforce development through ongoing partnerships with Napa Valley College and California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly).

Marking its second year of support for Napa Valley College's Wine and Hospitality Training Center and its third consecutive year of contributions to Cal Poly, the Brighter Future Initiative continues to invest in the future of the wine industry and the communities it calls home.

The Brighter Future Initiative aims to build stronger community bonds by actively engaging residents, businesses, and organizations through efforts that create a positive and lasting impact, including education-focused partnerships that help expand access to training, resources, and career pathways in wine, hospitality, and agriculture.

In Napa Valley, TWE's continued investment in Napa Valley College supports the development of the Wine Education Complex, including the Wine and Hospitality Training Center. This initiative equips students with cutting-edge knowledge in sustainable agriculture, winemaking, and hospitality, while addressing a critical need for skilled professionals in the region.

"TWE has long been part of the fabric of Napa Valley and Paso Robles, and we're deeply committed to the future of the wine industry," said Lily Lane, Vice President, Executive Talent and Strategic Communications. "Through the Brighter Future Initiative, we are proud to strengthen long-term partnerships that support education and workforce development, helping our communities thrive for generations to come."

"Napa Valley College is grateful for TWE's continued investment in our wine and hospitality programs," said Enoch Shully, Manager of Hospitality, Winery, and Culinary Operations, Napa Valley College. "Their support of the Wine and Hospitality Training Center plays a critical role in preparing the next generation of hospitality professionals in Napa and beyond."

In Paso Robles, TWE continues its long-standing commitment to the region through its third year of support for Cal Poly, advancing educational programs that prepare students for careers in wine, agriculture, and hospitality. This builds on TWE's broader presence in Paso Robles, where it has been an active member of the community for more than three decades.

"The Cal Poly Wine and Viticulture Program is grateful for Treasury Wine Estates' continued support through the Brighter Future Initiative," said Department Head, Benoît Lecat. "This partnership provides meaningful, hands-on opportunities for our students including the participation in industry events like the Winemaker Showcase, to engaging directly with TWE leaders through the California Wine Tour. Their investment also strengthens scholarship support, helping ensure students can pursue careers in wine, agriculture, and hospitality.

TWE's legacy in California is reflected in its ownership of some of the state's most historic and celebrated wineries, including Beringer Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap Winery, and Frank Family Vineyards in Napa Valley, alongside its strong footprint in Paso Robles through DAOU Vineyards, its Central Coast winery, and as one of the largest landowners in the coveted Adelaida District.

By fostering strong, multi-year partnerships and championing local initiatives, TWE continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating a brighter future for the communities where its teams live, work, and play.

Media contacts:

Lily Lane

Vice President Executive Talent and Strategic Communications

M: +1 707.363.4146

E: [email protected]

About Treasury Americas

Headquartered in Napa, California, USA, Treasury Americas is one of the largest producers in the Napa Valley, producing luxury grapes in 10 Napa American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) and delivering the strongest luxury portfolio of iconic American brands, including DAOU Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Beringer Vineyards, Etude Winery, Frank Family Vineyards, Stags' Leap Winery and Sterling Vineyards, which have received over 2,000 90+ ratings from respected wine critics around the world. With beloved vineyards in California's most iconic wine regions, Treasury Americas takes a comprehensive approach to sustainability. Recognized as a California Green Medal Leader, Sustainable Business of the Year by the Napa Chamber of Commerce, the #1 Healthiest Employer in the Bay Area, and a top Healthiest Employer in the Nation, Treasury Americas is clearly committed to supporting a successful future for winemaking.

SOURCE Treasury Americas