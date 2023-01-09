Treasury and risk management software market to grow by 5.38% Y-O-Y in 2023; Benefits associated with treasury and risk management software will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Treasury and risk management software market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Adenza Group Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., CAPIX Treasury Software, Coupa Software Inc., DataLog Finance, Eurobase Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Sciences Corp., Finastra, GTreasury, Infosys Ltd., ION., Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, Oracle Corp., Salmon Software Ltd., SAP SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Trinity Management Systems GmbH, Wolters Kluwer NV, among others

: 15+, including Adenza Group Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., CAPIX Treasury Software, Coupa Software Inc., DataLog Finance, Eurobase Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Sciences Corp., Finastra, GTreasury, Infosys Ltd., ION., Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, Oracle Corp., Salmon Software Ltd., SAP SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Trinity Management Systems GmbH, Wolters Kluwer NV, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type, Deployment, and Geography

To understand more about the treasury and risk management software market, request a sample report

In 2017, the treasury and risk management software market was valued at USD 3,855.91 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,399.05 million. The treasury and risk management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,838.32 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.35% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Treasury and risk management software market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Treasury and risk management software market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Adenza Group Inc. - The company offers treasury and risk management software such as Capital Markets, Investment Management, Central Banking, and Risk Management.

- The company offers treasury and risk management software such as Capital Markets, Investment Management, Central Banking, and Risk Management. Bottomline Technologies Inc. - The company offers treasury and risk management software such as digital credit card application solutions.

- The company offers treasury and risk management software such as digital credit card application solutions. CAPIX Treasury Software - The company offers treasury and risk management software such as CAPIX treasury manager, CAPIX treasury center, and treasury in the cloud.

- The company offers treasury and risk management software such as CAPIX treasury manager, CAPIX treasury center, and treasury in the cloud. Coupa Software Inc. - The company offers treasury and risk management software such as business spend management software.

Treasury and risk management software market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Benefits associated with treasury and risk management software

Demand for regulatory compliance

Rise in adoption of cloud-based treasury and risk management software

KEY challenges –

Data security and cybersecurity concerns

Threat from open-source treasury and risk management software

Issues associated with system integration

Drivers and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The treasury and risk management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this treasury and risk management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the treasury and risk management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the treasury and risk management software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the treasury and risk management software market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of treasury and risk management software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The digital asset management (DAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,936.72 million . The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth. The property management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49.45 billion . The adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies may impede the market growth.

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1838.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adenza Group Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., CAPIX Treasury Software, Coupa Software Inc., DataLog Finance, Eurobase Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Sciences Corp., Finastra, GTreasury, Infosys Ltd., ION., Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, Oracle Corp., Salmon Software Ltd., SAP SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Trinity Management Systems GmbH, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Treasury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Treasury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Treasury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Treasury - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Treasury - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Investment management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Investment management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Investment management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Investment management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Investment management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Risk and compliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Risk and compliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Risk and compliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Risk and compliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Risk and compliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on On premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on On premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adenza Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: Adenza Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adenza Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Adenza Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bottomline Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Bottomline Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bottomline Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bottomline Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 CAPIX Treasury Software

Exhibit 118: CAPIX Treasury Software - Overview



Exhibit 119: CAPIX Treasury Software - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: CAPIX Treasury Software - Key offerings

12.6 Coupa Software Inc.

Exhibit 121: Coupa Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Coupa Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Coupa Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 DataLog Finance

Exhibit 124: DataLog Finance - Overview



Exhibit 125: DataLog Finance - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: DataLog Finance - Key offerings

12.8 Eurobase Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Eurobase Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Eurobase Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Eurobase Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 130: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Financial Sciences Corp.

Exhibit 135: Financial Sciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Financial Sciences Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Financial Sciences Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Finastra

Exhibit 138: Finastra - Overview



Exhibit 139: Finastra - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Finastra - Key offerings

12.12 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 ION.

Exhibit 146: ION. - Overview



Exhibit 147: ION. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ION. - Key offerings

12.14 Kyriba Corp.

Exhibit 149: Kyriba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kyriba Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Kyriba Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Murex SAS

Exhibit 152: Murex SAS - Overview



Exhibit 153: Murex SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Murex SAS - Key offerings

12.16 SAP SE

Exhibit 155: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 156: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 157: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 158: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.17 Wolters Kluwer NV

Exhibit 160: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview



Exhibit 161: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio