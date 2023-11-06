Treasury And Risk Management Software Market to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market driven by benefits associated with treasury and risk management software- Technavio

Technavio

06 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Treasury And Risk Management Software Market by Type (Treasury, Investment management, and Risk and compliance), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the treasury and risk management software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.83 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2023-2027
The benefits associated with treasury and risk management software are notably driving the market growthGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Other advantages of the treasury and risk management software such as integration, automation, visibility, and collaboration capabilities that help treasurers manage risk, maximize liquidity, and drive the growth of their organization will also drive the adoption, thereby positively influencing the market growth during the forecast period. 

Market Challenge

The data security and cybersecurity concerns are due to the increased cyber threats by hackers for monetary benefits is a significant challenge hindering the market growth. The increasing relevance of organizations' data has led to an upsurge in cyber threats by hackers for monetary benefits. Organizations' financial data are confidential; therefore, data security has always been a major concern, especially in industries such as BFSI and healthcare. Further, organizations belonging to BFSI, healthcare, and other industries have initiated cloud-based software services as they are cost-effective and have easy accessibility.

The treasury and risk management software market has been segmented by type (Treasury, Investment management, and Risk and compliance), deployment (On premises and Cloud based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the treasury segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the increasing acceptance of treasury software among end-users such as governments, banks, and enterprises, the treasury segment is flourishing. Further, treasury software delivers comprehensive and factual audit control while lowering operational costs. Also, it is expected that there will be substantial growth in demand for treasury software owing to the increasing adoption of treasury management systems to automate financial operations and the fast changes in business and government requirements during the forecast period.          
  • North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. 

Key Companies in the treasury and risk management software market:

Adenza Group Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., CAPIX Treasury Software, Coupa Software Inc., DataLog Finance, Eurobase Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Sciences Corp., Finastra, GTreasury, Infosys Ltd., ION., Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, Oracle Corp., Salmon Software Ltd., SAP SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., Trinity Management Systems GmbH, and Wolters Kluwer NV

Treasury And Risk Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.83 billion 

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type 

Market Segmentation by Deployment 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Music Production Software Market is to grow by USD 3.33 billion from 2022 - 2027, Market is driven by a rising number of musicians and artists - Technavio

Logistics Services Software Market to grow by USD 3.22 billion from 2022 - 2027 - Technavio

News Releases in Similar Topics

