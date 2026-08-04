Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Rembrandt to Deliver Opening Keynote Address at the 2026 Annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference

DAS Rembrandt joins previously announced keynote speakers IRS-CI Chief Jarod Koopman and Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Dreitzer

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarod Koopman, Chief of IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and Chief Tax Compliance Officer, will address his dual leadership role overseeing IRS Criminal Investigation and all of civil tax compliance operations. His keynote will provide insights into emerging financial crime threats, compliance priorities, and financial crime enforcement trends.

Mike Dreitzer, Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, will deliver a keynote outlining how the gaming capital of the world has addressed illicit finance risk, including through a series of new rules for the casino industry as well as several significant enforcement actions.

The 2026 program will also feature presentations and representatives from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), IRS Small Business/Self-Employed BSA examiners, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Secret Service, and several state regulators, including the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the California Bureau of Gambling Control, and the Illinois Gaming Board. Additional speakers will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The Annual BSA/AML Gaming Conference is the largest and most comprehensive anti-money laundering compliance conference dedicated to the gaming industry. The 2026 conference will be held at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, September 14–17, opening with a dedicated "Fundamentals Day" on Monday, September 14 for newer professionals and those seeking a refresher in core BSA/AML principles, followed by the main program September 15–17.

Announced agenda topics include prediction markets and their implications for BSA/AML compliance, new FinCEN proposals for AML program requirements, OFAC sanctions enforcement, recent casino and non-casino enforcement actions, state and tribal AML regulation, emerging know-your-customer and source-of-funds issues, the intersection of anti-money laundering and responsible gaming concerns, artificial intelligence and innovation, and Treasury's National Money Laundering Risk Assessment.

"Deputy Assistant Secretary Rembrandt, Chairman Dreitzer, and Chief Koopman are on the front lines of the fight against illicit finance — and so are the compliance professionals in the audience," said Gregory Lisa, Co-Founder of the BSA-AML Compliance Group. "Casino compliance officers are the ones who spot the anomaly, pull the thread, and file the reports that often prompt these federal and state investigations. Putting them in the same room as the people who set the policy, write the rules, and build the cases is the entire point of this conference, and there is nowhere else in the industry that such public-private partnerships happen at this level."

Last year, more than 560 attendees from 40 states, six foreign countries, dozens of Native American tribes, and over 160 gaming entities attended, with overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding speaker access, practical insights, and networking.

To register for the 2026 conference, visit https://bsaamlgamingconference.com

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About the BSA-AML Compliance Group

The BSA-AML Compliance Group provides the gaming industry, FinTech companies, emerging payments companies, and financial institutions with expert-led training and education in anti-money laundering, sanctions compliance, and illicit finance prevention.

SOURCE BSA-AML Compliance Group LLC