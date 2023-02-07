Treasury Industry Recognizes ICD as Best Portal Technology

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate treasury industry recognized ICD with the Best Portal Technology Award in TMI's 2022 Awards for Innovation and Excellence. ICD is an independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments, focused exclusively on serving treasury organizations, globally.

"We're happy to be recognized as the Best Portal Technology. This recognition is a testament to the deep trust our clients put in ICD to co-innovate solutions that address their needs," says ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "In our 20th anniversary year, we are proud to be the portal of choice for many who use ICD for its technology and unbiased access to the short-term markets."

"Once again, we are delighted to have recognized ICD as it continues to evolve its portal offering, cited as the best by many of its clients, who have also integrated it into their own treasury ecosystems," says TMI Publisher Robin Page.

The TMI Awards for Innovation and Excellence are recognized as the quality benchmark for industry participants who are defining new frontiers and driving best practices in treasury management, globally.

