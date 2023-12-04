Treasury Prime Announces Partnership with Effectiv to Bring Fraud Detection to Enterprises and Banks

News provided by

Treasury Prime

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Customers can now leverage Effectiv's Transaction Monitoring solution to detect fraudulent behaviors, reducing the risk of financial loss and reputational damage

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today its strategic partnership with Effectiv, a fraud and risk management platform for financial institutions and fintech companies. This collaboration will empower companies and financial institutions within Treasury Prime's multi-bank network to leverage Effectiv's Transaction Monitoring solution, enabling customers to significantly reduce fraudulent transactions and enhance risk management.

Given the heightened regulatory scrutiny and rise of fraudulent incidents in the financial sector, transaction monitoring for banks and fintechs has become more critical than ever. Effectiv's all-in-one fraud, risk, and compliance platform prevents fraud at every step of the journey, from onboarding new customers and businesses to ongoing and real-time transaction monitoring. The company's transaction monitoring solution identifies and mitigates at-risk transactions by leveraging AI to analyze patterns to detect anomalous fraudulent behaviors, reducing risk of financial loss and reputational damage.

"We are dedicated to equipping our customers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex financial ecosystem," says Mark Vermeersch, Chief Platform Officer of Treasury Prime. "With the speed at which money moves today, fraud detection needs to be just as fast. We're thrilled to be partnering with Effectiv and enabling customers to combat fraud more holistically."

"Over the past year, we've seen a rise in fraud with real-time payments. As banks get ready to adopt FedNow and AI fraudsters increasingly get more sophisticated, it's critical that fintechs and banks invest in technology that can improve their security posture," says Ravi Sandepudi, CEO and co-founder of Effectiv. "By partnering with Treasury Prime, we can provide more fintechs and banks with the tools they need to help manage risk at every step of the transaction."

This partnership comes on the heels of Treasury Prime's recent partnership announcement with Astra, further building out the firm's industry-leading partner marketplace.

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit www.treasuryprime.com. To learn more about Effectiv, please visit https://effectiv.ai/.

About Treasury Prime
Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts, payment infrastructure, and enhanced FDIC insurance, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Effectiv 
Effectiv is a real-time fraud and risk management platform with AI solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies. Behind the company are several team members who helped build Simility, a fraud detection software company that was acquired by PayPal in 2018. The company was founded by Anupam Tarsauliya, Jonathan Doering, Ravi Sandepudi, and Ritesh Arora, who all met at Simility. Prior to Simility and PayPal, the founding team members were experts in fighting fraud and building machine-learning products for companies such as Google and Walmart. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

SOURCE Treasury Prime

Also from this source

Treasury Prime Welcomes Ann Olinger as Vice President of Product

Treasury Prime Welcomes Ann Olinger as Vice President of Product

Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today it has appointed Ann Olinger as Vice President of Product. In her role,...
Treasury Prime Announces Integration with Astra to Bring Real Time Payment Capabilities to Customers

Treasury Prime Announces Integration with Astra to Bring Real Time Payment Capabilities to Customers

Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today a strategic collaboration with Astra, a technology company that offers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.