Treasury Prime Announces Partnership with Effectiv to Bring Fraud Detection to Enterprises and Banks

Customers can now leverage Effectiv's Transaction Monitoring solution to detect fraudulent behaviors, reducing the risk of financial loss and reputational damage

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking software company, announced today its strategic partnership with Effectiv , a fraud and risk management platform for financial institutions and fintech companies. This collaboration will empower companies and financial institutions within Treasury Prime's multi-bank network to leverage Effectiv's Transaction Monitoring solution, enabling customers to significantly reduce fraudulent transactions and enhance risk management.

Given the heightened regulatory scrutiny and rise of fraudulent incidents in the financial sector, transaction monitoring for banks and fintechs has become more critical than ever. Effectiv's all-in-one fraud, risk, and compliance platform prevents fraud at every step of the journey, from onboarding new customers and businesses to ongoing and real-time transaction monitoring. The company's transaction monitoring solution identifies and mitigates at-risk transactions by leveraging AI to analyze patterns to detect anomalous fraudulent behaviors, reducing risk of financial loss and reputational damage.

"We are dedicated to equipping our customers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex financial ecosystem," says Mark Vermeersch, Chief Platform Officer of Treasury Prime. "With the speed at which money moves today, fraud detection needs to be just as fast. We're thrilled to be partnering with Effectiv and enabling customers to combat fraud more holistically."

"Over the past year, we've seen a rise in fraud with real-time payments. As banks get ready to adopt FedNow and AI fraudsters increasingly get more sophisticated, it's critical that fintechs and banks invest in technology that can improve their security posture," says Ravi Sandepudi, CEO and co-founder of Effectiv. "By partnering with Treasury Prime, we can provide more fintechs and banks with the tools they need to help manage risk at every step of the transaction."

This partnership comes on the heels of Treasury Prime's recent partnership announcement with Astra, further building out the firm's industry-leading partner marketplace.

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit www.treasuryprime.com . To learn more about Effectiv, please visit https://effectiv.ai/ .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts, payment infrastructure, and enhanced FDIC insurance, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Effectiv

Effectiv is a real-time fraud and risk management platform with AI solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies. Behind the company are several team members who helped build Simility, a fraud detection software company that was acquired by PayPal in 2018. The company was founded by Anupam Tarsauliya, Jonathan Doering, Ravi Sandepudi, and Ritesh Arora, who all met at Simility. Prior to Simility and PayPal, the founding team members were experts in fighting fraud and building machine-learning products for companies such as Google and Walmart. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

SOURCE Treasury Prime