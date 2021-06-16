Treasury Prime Announces Two Senior Leadership Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime ( https://treasuryprime.com ), the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company, today announced it has appointed two senior executives with deep experience in banking and compliance. Marty Roberts joins as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Jeff Nowicki joins as Head of Bank Partnerships.

"Attracting exceptional talent like Marty and Jeff is key to Treasury Prime's success," said Chris Dean, Co-founder and CEO, Treasury Prime. "Marty and Jeff bring an extraordinary level of knowledge of the financial services industry. Marty's legal expertise and Jeff's experience with banking innovation will contribute greatly to our future growth, accelerate market penetration, and strengthen our operational performance."

Marty will oversee all of Treasury Prime's legal functions, as well as compliance and risk management across the enterprise. With many years of experience as a legal operations leader and general counsel, Marty has developed an exceptional reputation managing legal, operational, and compliance functions for private and public companies.

He enjoyed a long career at RPX, a patent risk management company based in San Francisco. He joined RPX as General Counsel in 2010 and advised the company during its successful IPO as well as several mergers and acquisitions. In 2017, he was promoted to President and CEO and led the Company through its acquisition by a leading private equity firm.

Earlier in his career, Marty worked at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) where he advised on regulatory matters and the administration of bank receiverships. Marty is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law.

Jeff's role as Head of Bank Partnerships is a key position in helping Treasury Prime achieve its core mission of connecting fintechs and banks. As Treasury Prime modernizes the API banking and technology systems to deliver new value, Jeff will create new opportunities for banks to grow topline revenue, become more efficient, and lower the cost of deposits through partnerships with fintechs and other companies embedding banking services.

Prior to joining Treasury Prime, Jeff was Senior Vice President of Deposit and Product for BankProv, where he managed product development and deposit acquisition for both traditional channels and emerging markets. There his focus was to build a market leading banking experience for the digital asset and BaaS communities in partnership with Treasury Prime. For over 5 years, Jeff held various roles at Radius Bank including leading the strategic partnership and micro-to-small business lines, and helped build an integral part of the foundation for the Bank's continuing success. Radius Bank was recently acquired by Lending Club and remains a valued partner in the Treasury Prime bank network.

Jeff is a graduate of Suffolk University with a Master's Degree in Financial Services and Banking. He has proudly served on a number of advisory boards in the fintech community and previously as board member for the March of Dimes Boston.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch in days. Treasury Prime's full integration into core banking systems gives developers access to a wide range of banking services from opening accounts to making payments to issuing cards. Treasury Prime is backed by Deciens Capital, Nyca Partners, Pacific Western Bank, QED Investors, SaaStr Fund, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Developers can start building today at https://developers.sandbox.treasuryprime.com/ . For more information, visit www.treasuryprime.com .

