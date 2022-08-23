Treasury Prime Expands Leadership Team with CFO and VP of Marketing Hires, Announces Promotion to COO

Leading Banking-as-a-Service firm's leadership delivers on DE&I commitment with nearly 50 of leadership positions filled by people of color, more than 40 percent filled by women

Firm has seen nearly 500 percent growth in headcount over the last 12 months

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a significant expansion of its management team with the hiring of Meghan Ryan as Chief Financial Officer and Nicole Phillips as Vice President of Marketing. In addition, the firm promoted Remy Carole to Chief Operating Officer from Vice President of Operations.

"By bringing Meghan and Nicole on board, along with the promotion of Remy, Treasury Prime has rounded out its leadership team with top-tier talent who have decades of experience in both the fintech and banking sector and also bring diverse perspectives to the table," said Chris Dean, CEO of Treasury Prime. "Their success and expertise in these sectors will help propel us forward as BaaS continues to emerge as a great way for fintech and banks to meet the increased digitization of payment."

The executives are as follows:

Meghan Ryan , Chief Financial Officer : Prior to Treasury Prime, Meghan was the CFO of Affirm's Canadian business. Working with the leading buy-now-pay-later platform, Meghan was responsible for the region's financial strategy, management, and execution. Prior to Affirm, Meghan spent six years at Goldman Sachs, where she held advisory and investing roles in the Investment Bank and Merchant Bank. Meghan started her career in public accounting as part of Deloitte's Financial Advisory practice and holds a B.B.A. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame .

Treasury Prime has seen significant growth over the last 12 months. During that time, the company has grown its headcount almost 500 percent while adding a leadership staff including a Director of Talent Acquisition and DE&I, Associate General Counsel & Vice President of Compliance and Vice President of People. The company has also seen a dramatic shift in inclusivity, now having nearly 50 percent of leadership positions filled by people of color and more than 40 percent of leadership positions filled by women. Those figures are approximately double what they were just one year prior.

For more information about Treasury Prime and to learn more about its BaaS network, visit https://www.treasuryprime.com/ .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is modernizing the API banking and technology systems to deliver new value to everyone: consumers, businesses, financial technology companies, and banks. Banking as a Service takes banking beyond banks. Fintechs are developing financial offerings to reach new markets and embedding banking services in their applications. Fintechs need a banking partner who can help them with the complexities of money transfer, risk mitigation, and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure, so they can focus on what matters most: building their business. For banks, these relationships bring new opportunities and channels to grow topline revenue and lower the cost of deposits.

