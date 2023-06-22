Treasury Prime Joins The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Association

News provided by

Treasury Prime

22 Jun, 2023, 09:07 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software platform, announced today that it has joined the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Association, the unified voice for financial institutions and fintechs dedicated to advancing the adoption of BaaS strategies and technologies. 

As a prominent player in the BaaS industry, Treasury Prime has consistently demonstrated its commitment to revolutionizing banking through its cutting edge API platform. By joining forces with The BaaS Association, Treasury Prime aims to further propel the adoption and evolution of BaaS offerings, enabling banks and enterprises to deliver exceptional and innovative banking experiences to their customers.

The BaaS Association, founded in 2022 as part of the Bankers Helping Bankers network, brings together a diverse array of banks, fintech innovators and technology providers, all united by the shared vision of promoting, supporting and advocating for BaaS sponsor banks. By joining the association, Treasury Prime gains access to a vast network of industry experts and best practices, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative solutions in the BaaS industry.

"We are delighted to join the BaaS Association and collaborate with like-minded organizations to shape the future of Banking-as-a-Service," said Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO of Treasury Prime. "Our mission at Treasury Prime has always been to empower and support financial institutions and enterprises with modern, scalable, and secure embedded banking solutions."

Through its embedded banking platform, Treasury Prime provides financial institutions and enterprises with the tools and infrastructure necessary to seamlessly embed banking capabilities into their applications. This allows them to offer a wide range of financial services, such as account management, payments, and lending, without the burden of developing and maintaining their own banking infrastructure. Treasury Prime is renowned for its flexibility, ease of integration, robust security features, and multi-bank network.

"The BaaS industry is a tremendous vehicle for innovation and reaching underserved and underbanked communities and it's also an avenue for banks, particularly community banks, to no longer be limited by geography," said Dave Mayo, Co-Founder of The BaaS Association. "And when done correctly, the bank benefits, the fintech benefits, and the end consumer benefits with increased competition and access to new products and services."

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit www.treasuryprime.com.

About The BaaS Association
The BaaS Association is the voice of the BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) industry. The association promotes, supports, and advocates for BaaS sponsor banks which help serve millions of customers in a safe and compliant manner. The BaaS association represents over 80% of current BaaS sponsor banks operating across the United States.

The BaaS Association provides education, collaboration, and best-in-class practices that serve the unique needs of BaaS Sponsor banks. The BaaS Association also helps establish sound bank-fintech partnerships, including those who provide banking services for underbanked and underserved communities.

About Treasury Prime
Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

SOURCE Treasury Prime

Also from this source

Treasury Prime Partners with Checkout.com to Enhance Enterprise Payment Solutions and User Experiences

Treasury Prime Partners with Cable to Bring Expanded Automated Financial Crime Compliance Monitoring Offerings to Customers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.