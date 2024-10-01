Treasury Wine Estates and Hello Sunshine Partner to Introduce New Line of Wines: Drop of Sunshine Female-led Brand Will Further Hello Sunshine's Efforts to Change the Narrative for Women

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), one of the world's leading wine companies, announced today the launch of its new line of premium wines, Drop of Sunshine, in partnership with Candle Media's Hello Sunshine, a multi-channel media company founded by Reese Witherspoon that puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Inspired by Hello Sunshine's mission to shine a light on where women are now and empower them to chart a new path forward, Drop of Sunshine is a toast to women, our connections, and the stories that bring us together. Drop of Sunshine will debut at Hello Sunshine's second annual Shine Away event in Los Angeles this weekend, on October 5. Drop of Sunshine will be available only at select restaurants and resorts and at dropofsunshine.com, with nationwide availability starting February 2025.

Drop of Sunshine Rosé, Red Blend and Chardonnay.

Sarah Harden, CEO of both Hello Sunshine and Candle Studios, Candle's premium live action unit, shares her excitement about the partnership: "We partnered with Treasury Wine Estates' award-winning winemakers and global team to create a wine that brings women together so they can share their stories and create meaningful connections. Drop of Sunshine is the result of a true collaboration, created with care to inspire bright moments of celebration and togetherness."

Through year-long partnerships with the storytellers and changemakers behind The Home Edit, Reese's Book Club (RBC), The Hello Sunshine Collective, The Bright Side, and many beloved film, television, and music projects, Drop of Sunshine will have the support to celebrate and inspire women.

Sarah Bakx, President of the Bold Brands business unit of Treasury Americas, a division of TWE, expresses her enthusiasm for the launch of Drop of Sunshine, "We are honored to work alongside Hello Sunshine who elevates women's voices and ensures our stories are heard. Wine is all about connection and is a fantastic platform for sharing special moments and storytelling. Our female-led Drop of Sunshine team collaborated with Hello Sunshine to create a line of engaging and vibrant wines that tell a story about the journeys that shape who we are and celebrate the drops of joy we feel along the way."

After recognizing an opportunity for an authentic, female-focused wine brand, the women-led TWE team found the ultimate partner in Hello Sunshine. Drop of Sunshine launches with three offerings: a California Brut Sparkling Rosé ($25), Central Coast Chardonnay ($20), and Central Coast Red Blend ($25). Stylistically, Drop of Sunshine wines were crafted to be approachable, balanced, and versatile wines that let moments of connection shine with or without food. All Drop of Sunshine wines are packaged in chic, elegant, and minimalistic glass bottles and designed sustainably with screw caps on still wines and no foil on sparkling.

Superconnector Studios, a strategic business consultancy focused on connecting stakeholders in brand entertainment, facilitated the partnership between TWE and Hello Sunshine. Drop of Sunshine's innovative line of lifestyle wines is a product of gathered data from test groups to understand what women truly want to see, drink, and enjoy through their wines.

To learn more about Drop of Sunshine, visit the website dropofsunshine.com and follow the brand @dropofsunshinewine (Instagram, Facebook) on social media.

Link to photo assets: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fyje9aolkq7nxj2pgdz4h/AL0AGZSryrZQLkXKvP7F6S8?rlkey=a71hxa5k36f4fk6jmkzbjdpnv&e=1&st=zxh00tmm&dl=0

PR Contacts:

Susan Bell, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Treasury Wine Estates; [email protected]

Kelsey Spencer, Account Director, Nike Communications; [email protected]

Hello Sunshine, The Lede Company, [email protected]

About Drop of Sunshine

Drop of Sunshine is a female-led wine brand created in collaboration with American media company Hello Sunshine and the leading global wine company Treasury Wine Estates. Inspired by Hello Sunshine's mission to change the narrative for women, Drop of Sunshine will have a warm and authentic ethos throughout the wine industry, pioneering an impactful movement for consumers and trade across the globe. The Drop of Sunshine team is focused on engaging women through community, connection and authenticity, embracing genuine experiences everyone can relate to. Meant to be enjoyed in uplifting social settings with family and friends, Drop of Sunshine seeks to encourage positive change and foster meaningful connections.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Superconnector Studios

Superconnector Studios is a Management Consultancy, Brand Entertainment Producer, and Talent-Led Consumer Product Accelerator with a global client list and offices in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York. The company collaborates with both the Brand and Entertainment ecosystems to redefine the way these two industries work together. Founded in 2023 by longtime Creative Artists Agency colleagues Jae Goodman and John Kaplan, Superconnector Studios was named by Fast Company as a 2024 "World's Most Innovative Company."

About Treasury Americas

With its U.S. headquarters in Napa, California, Treasury Americas is one of the largest Napa Valley growers, producing luxury grapes in 10 Napa American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) and supplying the strongest luxury portfolio of iconic American brands, such as Beaulieu Vineyard, Beringer Vineyards, DAOU Vineyards, Etude Winery, Frank Family Vineyards, Stags' Leap Winery, and Sterling Vineyards, that have been awarded more than 2,000 90+ scores from respected wine critics globally. With beloved wineries in California's most celebrated wine regions, Treasury Americas takes a comprehensive approach to sustainability. Recognized as the California Green Medal Leader, the Sustainable Business of the Year by the Napa Chamber of Commerce, #1 Healthiest Employer in the Bay Area and a top Healthiest Employer nationally, Treasury Americas' commitment to supporting a prosperous future for winegrowing is clear.

SOURCE Drop of Sunshine