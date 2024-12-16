Treasury Wine Estates announces Brighter Future Initiative, in Napa, California

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE), a global leader in the wine industry, is proud to announce the expansion of the Brighter Future Initiative in Napa Valley, celebrating the one-year anniversary since its launch in Paso Robles.

The Brighter Future Initiative aims to build stronger bonds by actively engaging residents, businesses, and organizations through efforts that aim to create a positive and lasting impact on the communities it calls home. In Napa Valley, TWE has partnered with Napa Firewise and Napa Valley College to enhance sustainability, fire safety, and create educational opportunities throughout the region.

TWE's Firewise donation will contribute to the Valley Stewards Fund which will focus on building 100 Enhanced Resilience Sites throughout Napa over the next ten years. Each of these sites will utilize comprehensive wildfire management strategies that will enhance forest and watershed health while improving wildfire suppression and reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, TWE will contribute to educational outreach and provide resources designed to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

Additionally, TWE's investment in Napa Valley College will boost the development of the college's viticulture and enology programs, equipping students with cutting-edge knowledge and practices in sustainable agriculture, winemaking, and hospitality. This partnership will also provide invaluable opportunities to aspiring wine professionals across all demographics.

"TWE has a deep history with the Napa Valley community and an unwavering passion for the wine industry," said Ben Dollard, President, Treasury Americas. "At TWE, we recognize the importance of contributing to the communities where we operate. Through the Brighter Future Initiative, we are proud to support partnerships that help local communities thrive today and for generations to come."

"Napa Valley College is grateful for TWE's generous investment in the growth of the college's wine marketing and hospitality programs. With funds from their Brighter Future Initiative, NVC will be able to move towards completion of the Wine Education Complex project with Phase II, a Wine and Hospitality Training Center, a project that meets a critical need for trained hospitality staff in Napa and beyond," Dr. Torence Powell, Superintendent/President, Napa Valley College.

Napa Firewise CEO Joseph Nordlinger, states, "Napa Firewise deeply appreciates the sustained support and commitment of TWE as we launch our Valley Stewards Initiative. This project will improve fire suppression by developing strategic forest health and wildfire resilience sites that will decrease devastating carbon emissions from wildfires and improve watershed and habitat protection."

TWE's legacy in Napa Valley is reflected in its ownership of some of the region's most historic and celebrated wineries, including Beringer Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap Winery and Frank Family Vineyards, along with classics such as Etude and Sterling Vineyards.

Last year, TWE announced the Brighter Future Initiative with contributions to California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) and MUST! Charities to give back to the Paso Robles Community, of which it has been an active member for over three decades. By fostering strong partnerships and championing local causes, TWE continues to demonstrate its commitment to the communities in which it operates, such as Napa Valley and Paso Robles. These are the first of many actions the company will take to combine efforts and cultivate a brighter future where TWE's team members work, live, and play.

