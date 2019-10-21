TreasuryXpress and FitechGelb to Offer Specialized Treasury Support to the Real Estate Industry

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the AFP Annual Conference – TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management solutions today announced a partnership with FitechGelb, the premier real estate technology consulting firm. The partnership aims to create frictionless technology and implementation experiences for real estate industry treasury teams.

"In the world of treasury management, those in the real estate industry face challenges like no other," says Tracy Kantrowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at TreasuryXpress. "From constantly changing tenants, differing financial covenants across multiple properties to complex cashflow requirements to support intricate property transactions, treasury professionals in this industry require advanced yet flexible treasury management technology in order meet their dynamic financial operations."

According to TreasuryXpress, the company has seen tremendous growth in the real estate industry over the past few years and plan to continue to invest in delivering real estate specific treasury services for the market. Through this relationship, the two firms will work closely with joint clients to offer expert financial technology strategies and solutions particularly in the area of RE industry-specific ERP integration and connectivity.

"Our mission at FitechGelb is to help teams leverage technologies that allow them to optimally meet their goals and to advise them in a way that does not overcomplicate an already complex discipline. We want to help them maximize the potential of their ERP and financial systems with the least amount of disruption to their daily operations," says Noah Birnbaum, Chief Operating Officer at FitechGelb. "We knew from even our earliest conversations with TreasuryXpress that their unique on-demand technology model is the perfect complement to the complex requirements our clients face. We are very excited about our work together."

"TreasuryXpress has long been at the forefront of delivering nimble and accessible solution designed to help clients manage the changing demands and complexities treasury management," continues Kantrowitz. "Combining FitechGelb's deep expertise in real estate and technology infrastructure with TreasuryXpress' market leading technology creates the perfect synergy to address the industry's current treasury challenges and helps us deliver great things for our customers."

Powered by sustainable, digital technology, TreasuryXpress' on-demand treasury management software model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, short implementation times, responsive performance, and digital integrations and connectivity.

