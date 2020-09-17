TreasuryXpress and JCAP Partner to Offer an Innovative Treasury Solution for Fiduciary and Fund Administration Providers

LONDON, Sept. 17 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management solutions (TMS) today announced its partnership with JCAP Treasury Services, the premier provider of treasury services and risk management solutions to Fiduciary and Fund Administration providers the Channel Islands.

With stringent region-specific regulations, the partnership will combine JCAP's knowledge of the local market with TreasuryXpress' innovative treasury automation software to deliver services and solutions to help fund administrators achieve best treasury and corporate governance practices.

"In the Channel Islands, there are very tight regulations around transaction monitoring and reconciliations. Fund administrators and fiduciaries in this market often face significant scrutiny around their payment processing, making risk mitigation and controls vital," says David Elgie, Chief Operating Officer, at JCAP. "This partnership delivers both the regulatory expertise and automation that specifically address our clients' precise needs for treasury controls and efficiencies. We are very excited to partner with TreasuryXpress on this initiative."

Through this joint offering, clients will now be able to:

Achieve automated and accurate cash positioning through streamlined and secure bank connectivity

Improve cash utilization and liquidity

Automate the reconciliation process

Monitor and mitigate counterparty risk

Maximize cash ROI through secure automated payment workflow

"The opportunity cost associated with manual, time-consuming reconciliation and payments processes for fund administrators is great. As service providers themselves, it is critical that the partners they chose share the same vision and ability to deliver quality, efficiency, and service," says Tom Leitch, Chief Operating Officer at TreasuryXpress. "This relationship exemplifies the quality and value that we at TreasuryXpress perpetually strive to bring to our clients' experience. We are pleased to be partnering with JCAP."

Partnering with JCAP, supports TreasuryXpress' vision of delivering on-demand cash management and payment solutions that provide clients with rapid access to high volumes of bank and transaction information, regulatory expertise, and best-in-class experiences that continuously improve their daily and strategic treasury operations.

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS

At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury – making it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.

Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. Our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress is able provide simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.

To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

ABOUT JCAP Treasury Services

JCAP is an independent team who provide operational and regulatory compliant solutions for the effective management of cash, payments, and counterparty risk.

Based in Jersey and formed in 2009, JCAP works with clients who operate in the crown dependencies, the UK and in multiple jurisdictions around the world.

