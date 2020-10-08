TreasuryXpress and Quetri IT Solutions Partner to Provide Digital Treasury Transformation Support

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quetri IT Solutions (Quetri), a boutique services provider of information technology consulting and strategy advisory, today announced a partnership with TreasuryXpress, the leading global provider of on-demand treasury management software.

TreasuryXpress delivers a frictionless experience that economizes and declutters resource-intensive operations. This allows treasury to perform at higher, more scalable levels.

TreasuryXpress provides end-to-end treasury management and payments solutions to some of the world's largest shipping companies. With TreasuryXpress' recent expansion of their global footprint into Greece and South East Europe, there is a need for specialized treasury management and financial services expertise to support the local requirements of the region. Under this partnership, regional clients of TreasuryXpress will now have preferred access to Quetri's expert information technology and financial services consulting and managed services.

"We are excited to partner with TreasuryXpress, one of the leading providers of digital, on-demand treasury and cash management solutions," said Kostas Kotsiopoulos Managing Partner of Quetri. "At Quetri, we help corporations on their path toward digital financial operations transformation. With multiple successful implementations of their solutions in shipping and large enterprises, we feel that this partnership with TreasuryXpress will provide joint Greek and South East European clients with both the expertise and technology to help them achieve their digital transformation goals."

Tom Leitch, Chief Operating Officer of TreasuryXpress adds, "Quetri is the leading boutique provider of digital and strategy advisory services in their market. The financial intricacies of the shipping industry, particularly in this region, are enormous. We recognize that by combining our respective expertise in digital strategy consulting and technological innovation we can offer highly specialized solutions to help this niche market succeed. We are very pleased to be working with Quetri."

About TreasuryXpress

TreasuryXpress, a global leader in on-demand treasury management solutions, has removed the cost-prohibitive and time-consuming barriers of automation for over 165+ treasuries worldwide.

TreasuryXpress clients achieve 100% bank connectivity and cash visibility, manage liquidity and working capital while automating and securing the end-to-end payment processing.

Visit www.treasuryxpress.com to learn more.

About Quetri IT Solutions

Quetri is a boutique services provider of information technology consulting and strategy advisory. Founded by partners with more than 20 years of experience in the industries of information technology and financial services can enable clients to accomplish their digital and corporate targets.

Press Contact:

Tracy Kantrowitz

VP, Chief Marketing Officer, TreasuryXpress

Phone: +1.347.920.1673 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TreasuryXpress, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.treasuryxpress.com

