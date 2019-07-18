TreasuryXpress Fortifies Client-Driven Innovation with Key European Hire

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management software today announced that treasury and FX industry expert, Ian McNaughton, has joined the firm to lead its product and client innovation strategy for the UK.

Powered by sustainable, digital Cloud technology, TreasuryXpress' on-demand treasury management software model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, shortened and affordable implementation projects, responsive performance, and API integrations and connectivity.

"Corporate treasurers face many challenges when managing their treasury operations manually or on outdated, inflexible systems. When the pain of their operational status quo gets to the breaking point, new angst is experienced when trying to then identify, select, and deploy the right solution," says Tom Leitch, Chief Operating officer at TreasuryXpress. "At TreasuryXpress, we commit to building the client's long-term success right from the start by having them actively interact and plan with our product strategy and in-house implementation teams during their buying process."

Leitch continues, "Ian has a strong treasury background, and he understands well the challenges corporates face in meeting their cash and liquidity management objectives. This expertise will be instrumental in helping our clients in the region map out and implement best practice solutions. We are extremely excited to have him on our team."

With nearly 20 years as a treasury practitioner, McNaughton comes to TreasuryXpress most recently from Sucden Financial, a TreasuryXpress client. In his role, McNaughton will also serve as an executive advisor for key implementation projects. TreasuryXpress takes a "lifetime" approach to their client experience where they incorporate the core, product and support experts into the buying cycle. That same pre-purchase team is also involved in the deployment and post-go live support of the client. TreasuryXpress maintains and supports all their implementation services in-house. Under this model, the firm continues to uphold a 99% client retention rate.

"As a former client of TreasuryXpress, I have witnessed first-hand the client-centric approach this company takes to product innovation and meaningful, frictionless client experiences. I can't wait to deliver the same level of quality solutions and services to our clients that I experienced," say McNaughton. "As the market poises for the second wave of the 'Cloud revolution', I am thrilled to be part of the TreasuryXpress team, where I can help companies move forward with powerful, affordable solutions that support their organizational growth and bring true value to their daily responsibilities."

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS

At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury. Our innovative, on-demand TMS model leverages next generation digital technology to make it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.

Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. And, our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress is able provide simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.

To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at hello@treasuryxpress.com.

