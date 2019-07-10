TreasuryXpress Further Expands Operations in North America

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management software today announced the opening of its third US office in Philadelphia. With current US operations in New York and Dallas, this announcement marks TreasuryXress' continued growth and commitment to the North American treasury market. Globally, TreasuryXpress also maintains offices in its headquarters in Paris, as well as London and Dubai.

Powered by sustainable, digital Cloud technology, TreasuryXpress' on-demand treasury management software model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, shortened and affordable implementation projects, responsive performance, and API integrations and connectivity.

"The opening of this office represents a very exciting time in the evolution of treasury," said Anis Rahal, CEO and founder of TreasuryXpress. "As corporate treasurers are continually looking to reduce inefficiencies in their legacy treasury operations, our highly flexible and feature-rich treasury management technology continues to be rapidly adopted by the market."

The firm recently announced 84% growth for the first half of 2019 and expects to be on target for triple-digit growth by the end of the year. In response to this high demand for their digitally powered, on demand treasury management solution, the company has increased its workforce by over 60% globally. The new office in Philadelphia will be home to the company's expanded customer services team in the US.

"There has been strong demand in the region for TreasuryXpress' on demand TMS solutions," continues Rahal. "As we grow, every member of the TreasuryXpress team is committed to maintaining the highest level of customer-centric services for our clients. With this mindset and mission, we will continue to positively influence the treasury market."

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS

At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury. Our innovative, on-demand TMS model leverages next generation digital technology to make it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.

Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. And, our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress is able provide simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.

To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at hello@treasuryxpress.com.

Press Contact:

Tracy Kantrowitz

VP, Chief Marketing Officer, TreasuryXpress, Inc.

Phone: +1.347.920.1673 | Email: 217859@email4pr.com

SOURCE TreasuryXpress, Inc