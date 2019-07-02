TreasuryXpress on Target to Achieve Triple Digit Growth

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader of on-demand treasury management solutions (TMS) today announced a year over year, global sales increase of 83% across the Americas, EMEA, and MENA regions for their on-demand TMS during the first half of 2019. The firm expects to be on target for another triple digit growth of the year. Supporting this accelerated growth, the firm also announced they experienced a 60% hiring increase in their product innovation and client experience teams during this time period.

The On-Demand Treasury Management Software Model.

The firm attributes their continued growth to the scalability and flexibility of their on-demand TMS model as well as their leading, in-house client experience model for both implementation and support. Global companies such as ASGC Group and Orange Lake Resorts are among just a few of the firm's latest client announcements. With these additions and the company's expansion into further key markets in Latin America and Europe, TreasuryXpress now supports clients in over 55 countries worldwide.

"Today's generation of treasury professionals expect for technology to be easy," says Anis Rahal, CEO and founder of TreasuryXpress. "They understand that it is possible to have economical and frictionless accessibility to the technology that is going to help them gain visibility and control over their global treasury operations."

As treasury teams and banks globally continue to widely seek and adapt on demand solutions, the company has realized double and triple year over year growth since it introduced the industry's first on demand TMS solution in 2015.

"TMS providers can no longer force inflexible, commoditized solutions on treasury," continues Rahal. "At TreasuryXpress, we are realizing tremendous growth because we are helping to move the industry into a new era of leveraging digital tools that offer a simpler way of working; tools that provide an economized and scalable way of integrating financial data and systems for treasury teams everywhere."

Built for speed and efficiency, TreasuryXpress' on-demand TMS model significantly eliminates manual processes throughout all stages of the technology lifecycle for treasury teams and fosters platform interactivity. Powered by sustainable, digital technology, TreasuryXpress' on-demand treasury management software model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, short implementation times, responsive performance, and digital integrations and connectivity.

Amidst growth, TreasuryXpress maintains a 98% client retention rate year over year which is reflective of the firm's client-first commitment.

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS

At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury. Our innovative, on-demand TMS model leverages next generation digital technology to make it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.

Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. And, our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress is able provide simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.

To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at 217413@email4pr.com.

Press Contact:

Tracy Kantrowitz

Phone: +347.920.1673

Email: 217413@email4pr.com

SOURCE TreasuryXpress

Related Links

https://treasuryxpress.com

