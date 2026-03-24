TREAT Medspa Introduces EMFACE Eyes, Elevating Under-Eye Rejuvenation with a Needle-Free Approach

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TREAT Medspa, the NoMad-based beauty and wellness destination known for its data-driven approach to aesthetics, is introducing EMFACE Eyes, a needle-free treatment designed to lift, smooth, and strengthen the delicate under-eye area.

Long considered one of the most challenging areas to treat, the under-eye often shows early signs of fatigue due to volume loss, skin laxity, and weakened muscle support. While injectables and surgical options remain available, many clients are increasingly seeking non-invasive treatments that deliver natural, subtle results.

"Most clients come in saying they look tired, but don't want to look overdone," says co-founder Sarah Bonner. "EMFACE Eyes allows us to treat the underlying structure first, improving muscle tone and skin quality so results look seamless and natural."

Each treatment at TREAT begins with Aura 3D imaging, allowing providers to assess skin quality, volume, and facial structure with precision. EMFACE Eyes is then integrated into a personalized treatment plan alongside technologies such as Sofwave and Laser Genesis.

The treatment uses a combination of radiofrequency and high-intensity facial muscle stimulation to:

Lift and support the under-eye area

Improve skin quality, elasticity, and overall tone

Smooth fine lines and wrinkles, including crow's feet

Reduce the appearance of dark circles and under-eye bags

Treatment Details:

20-minute treatment with no needles and no downtime

Up to 62% reduction in dark circles and 28% reduction in crow's feet

Some patients notice improvement after the first session, with full results developing 6–12 weeks after the final treatment

Results can last up to 12 months

With no needles and no downtime, EMFACE Eyes offers subtle, progressive improvement designed to enhance natural features rather than alter them.

About TREAT Medspa

Located in NoMad, TREAT Medspa is a luxury beauty and wellness destination specializing in advanced, data-driven treatments. By combining 3D imaging technology with next-generation aesthetic devices, TREAT delivers highly personalized results designed to enhance natural beauty.

Media Contact: Casey Stickles, [email protected]

SOURCE TREAT MedSpa