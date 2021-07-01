Treat your ears to better buds: Introducing Comply™ Foam tips now for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Jabra 85t devices.

New Comply™ Foam tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Jabra 85t are designed based on years of ear canal research. Using oval-shaped, body-heat activated memory foam, these tips adapt and mold to the ear canal, creating a custom, safe and secure fit that is comfortable all day long. This helps keep earbuds in place without fear of losing them during flights, working out or running, or simply running errands. The unique design also allows earbuds to fit within the same case without interfering with charging.

Level up your listening with soft memory foam tips for your Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Jabra 85t earbuds.

"Comply Foam Tips are a great way to elevate the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Jabra 85t earbuds," says Chris Hudson, President at Comply. "The memory foam conforms to your ear, keeping them in place providing a comfortable fit that solves ear pain caused from long wear times. Plus, this snug fit improves sound quality and helps block unwanted noise. Whether you're a music fanatic, an athlete, or on and off calls throughout the day, this is a great hack to improve already great earbuds."

Comply Foam TrueGrip Pro Tips, TWo-220-C for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Jabra 85t devices are available now for $24.99 for a 3-pair package. For more information about this product and additional foam tips visit complyfoam.com.

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures COMPLY™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a universal custom fit. With more than 30 years of experience understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing and transform the listening experience.

