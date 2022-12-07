Treat Your Loved Ones to a Piece of a French Castle, in the Heart of The Loire Valley

Dartagnans Raises Funds to Preserve History

PARIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The French fairytale-like Château de la Mothe Chandeniers, owned by 20,000 people across the globe, recently opened a new crowdfunding project and is offering shares in this architectural gem in exchange for funds to help renovate it.

Abandoned for nearly 100 years, the destiny of the castle took a major turn in 2018 when, under the impulse of the French startup Dartagnans, tens of thousands of people from around the world came together to save the ruin and bring it back to life.

La Mothe Chandeniers now belongs to a community of 20,000 shareholders from 115 countries who work towards its development and preservation.

Today, a new chapter is opening for this magnificent French castle saved from the ruin. People around the world have the opportunity to join the big family of la Mothe Chandeniers and to become co-owners and shareholders of the castle. The funds raised will be used to develop new touristic activities and to pursue the extensive castle restoration program.

This unique concept of collective purchasing, invented by Dartagnans, allows everyone to get involved in a different way in the preservation of heritage and to be part of a close-knit community united around a common goal: saving and developing a castle.

In return for each investment of 79€, participants become co-owners and shareholders of the Château de la Mothe Chandeniers and benefit from several privileges such as:

A free entry in the castle for life and access to exclusive events,

The possibility to participate in volunteer workcamps,

An access to the private community of shareholders,

One vote per share at the General Meetings

The gift box Ma Part du Château (my share of the castle) contains a numbered membership card allowing its receiver to become a shareholder and co-châtelain (co-lord) of the Château de la Mothe Chandeniers. The amount invested will be used to continue the restoration program and expand the castle's tourist activities.

Each gift box "Ma Part du Château" also gives access to an unforgettable and privileged experience at the Mothe Chandeniers...

