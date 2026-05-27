Treat Yourself Like a Hero This Summer with sweetFrog® x Miraculous® Limited-Time Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog® Premium Frozen Yogurt is turning up the summer fun with an action-packed partnership with Miraculous®, the globally loved animated superhero franchise from Miraculous Corp. From now through Tuesday, August 18, 2026, fans can dive into a limited-time, hero-inspired experience featuring the all-new Power Up Raspberry Macaron Frozen Yogurt.

Power Up Raspberry Macaron Frozen Yogurt Available Now!

Capturing the playful spirit and bold energy of the Miraculous brand, sweetFrog's new "Power Up Raspberry Macaron Frozen Yogurt" is a vibrant summer treat, encouraging guests to "Treat Yourself Like a Hero." Bursting with a bold raspberry flavor and a touch of almond extract, this refreshing frozen yogurt is a bright, summer treat—ready to fuel your inner hero!

Guests are encouraged to treat yourself with more than just the delicious flavors. sweetFrog® is bringing the fun with exclusive color-changing spoons, while supplies last. Plus, fans can level up their visit by entering a special Miraculous-themed sweepstakes for a chance to win exciting prizes.

"This partnership is all about turning everyday moments into something a little more heroic," said Heather Marini, Sr National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands. "We're thrilled to give our guests a fun, flavorful way to cool off and tap into their inner hero all season long."

"Miraculous connects with fans through themes of positivity, empowerment, and authenticity, and we're excited to bring that spirit with this exciting new program with sweetFrog," said Lisa K. Foster, Sr. Vice President, Licensing, North America, Global Toy and Publishing at Miraculous Corp. "Together, sweetFrog and Miraculous are creating memorable moments that inspire guests to celebrate what makes them extraordinary."

The limited-time flavor will be available at participating sweetFrog® locations nationwide, extending the sweetFrog® x Miraculous® partnership into a hero-inspired summer experience guests can enjoy in every cup.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir follows Marinette and Adrien, two ordinary teens who transform into superheroes to defend their city of Paris from supervillains. Known for its themes of confidence, courage, friendship, and self-belief, the franchise inspires fans to discover the hero within themselves—both in extraordinary moments and everyday life.

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

About Miraculous Corp

Driven by a mission to inspire future heroes to change the world, Miraculous Corp—the joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG—creates stories that empower and engage kids and family audiences everywhere. The company's dynamic portfolio includes the flagship property Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, available in over 150 territories. Seasons six and seven are in production and a theatrical feature is in development, produced by John Cohen (Despicable Me). The portfolio also includes the Miraculous Chibis (52 x 3'), as well as Miraculous Stellar Force (26 x 22'), the first original spin-off series in the Miraculous universe.

SOURCE Kahala Management/sweetFrog