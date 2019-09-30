Treating Loyalty like Royalty: Silvercar by Audi Launches Premium Rewards Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The only thing better than getting a premium Audi every time, is earning one for free. Today, premium car rental company Silvercar by Audi launches Premium Rewards, it's first-ever customer loyalty program allowing travelers to earn points on all Audi rentals and redeem those points for future rentals.

All Silvercar by Audi customers will be automatically enrolled in the Premium Rewards Program, allowing them to earn one reward point for every rental dollar spent – excluding taxes, insurance coverage, extras and fees. Redeeming the points will be easier than ever, with no blackout dates and the ability to pay for a future rental with all points earned or a combination of points and a credit card through the Silvercar app.

"Our customers are fiercely loyal. We are excited to reward their loyalty with the ability to earn rewards," said Matt Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer at Silvercar by Audi. "Premium Rewards enhances Silvercar by Audi's dedication to providing customers with a seamless experience."

Silvercar by Audi recently deepened its ties with Audi of America, launching the "Always Audi" program for new Audi customers. With Always Audi, new customers who purchase or lease a 2019 or newer Audi vehicle will get seven days of Silvercar by Audi service included, an industry first for the premium market, providing access to the brand, even on the go.

The announcements come on the heels of the Audi Q7 joining this fleet earlier this year. Silvercar now offers four models, including Audi A4, Audi A5 cabriolet, Audi Q5 SUV and Audi Q7 SUV. Silvercar experienced rapid growth last year, expanding to 26 locations nationwide, and made travel hassle-free with the launch of travel accessories including complimentary Peg Perego premium car seats and pet carriers.

Silvercar offers customers access to current or previous model year vehicles fully-loaded with onboard Wi-Fi, GPS navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio -- always included at no additional cost. All Silvercar renters will continue to benefit from a fair fuel plan, no mileage restrictions and no fees for car seat rentals. Prices start at $49 per day.

About Silvercar by Audi

Silvercar by Audi is a next-generation premium mobility company whose fleet consists entirely of award-winning Audi vehicles. With its sleek mobile app, Silvercar removes the headache of traditional car rental . No lines or counters. No paperwork. No hassles. Just the best in customer service and premium products every time. Silvercar continually earns the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry and with 26 locations at airports and in select urban cores, Silvercar is the largest premium mobility company in North America. The company was acquired by Audi in 2017. For more information, visit www.silvercar.com.

