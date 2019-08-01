Treating Wireless Customer Care as a Product Instead of Service Pays Off, J.D. Power Finds

"Simply resolving a problem does not cut it anymore in terms of customer satisfaction," said Ian Greenblatt, Managing Director at J.D. Power . "Wireless carriers with higher satisfaction ratings not only resolve problems the first time but delight their customers during their interaction. By treating customer service like a 'capital-P' product, the interaction goes beyond obligatory problem resolution, becoming a pleasant, personalized resolution experience with impressive gains in customer satisfaction."

For full-service carriers, T-Mobile ranks highest with a score of 847. Verizon Wireless (824) ranks second and AT&T (788) ranks third. The full-service segment average is 806.

For non-contract full-service carriers, Cricket ranks highest with a score of 829. Metro by T-Mobile (822) ranks second and Boost Mobile (815) ranks third. The non-contract full-service segment average is 815.

For non-contract value carriers, Consumer Cellular ranks highest with a score of 861. Straight Talk (784) ranks second and TracFone (744) ranks third. The non-contract value carrier segment average is 789.

The 2019 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study—Volume 2 and the 2019 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Performance Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 12,467 customers who contacted their carrier's customer care department within the past three months. The studies evaluate customer care experiences across 12 different customer care channels: phone customer service reps; in-store contact; online chat; email; social media post; carrier app question post; automated telephone systems; website search; social media search; user forum; video from carrier; and carrier app search.

The studies were fielded from January through June 2019.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

