Treatlife's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Offer Up to 20% Off Innovative Smart Lighting Products

"Treatlife's innovative smart home technology is user-friendly, affordable, and makes for a great holiday gift," said Allen Zhong, CEO and founder of Treatlife. "We are excited to offer our customers savings on some of our most popular smart lighting products just in time for Black Friday and the winter holidays."

This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions will offer Treatlife's deepest discounts on some of its most popular smart lighting products including the following.

Direct from Treatlife and Amazon, 7-day Deals starting on Monday, November 23 and ending Sunday, November 29:

Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch (4 Pack on sale for 15% off, so selling for $33.99): Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Smart Ceiling Fan Control with Lights Dimmer (1 pack on sale for 15% off, so selling for $38.24; 2 pack on sale for 15% off, so selling for $67.99): Treatlife's combined fan and light dimmer switch turns any ceiling fan into a smart fan and puts control directly on the wall so that you never have to fuss with pull-chains again.

Prime-exclusive Discounts starting on Black Friday, November 27 through Cyber Monday, November 30:

Smart Dimmer Switch (4 pack on sale for 20% off, so selling for $55.19): Adjust desired brightness via the smooth touch dimming area, dim to a gentle glow to enjoy a candlelight-style dinner with your household. Brightness memory function will remember and turn back on to the last light setting when powered off.

Smart Multicolor Bulb (4 pack on sale for 20% off, so selling for $27.19): Treatlife's Smart Light Multicolor Bulbs have lots of color options, are easy to set up, and are completely customizable. These LEDs only use 8.5 watts which is a fraction of the energy consumed by an incandescent lightbulb and almost half of that consumed by a CFL.

Smart Outdoor Dimmer (1 pack on sale for 20% off, so selling for $28.79): Treatlife's smart plug-in dimmer does not need to be connected to a cumbersome hub. Simply plug in a device and control the outlet via the Smart Life app over WiFi, and use this outdoor dimmer to light your patio decorations or party lights.

About Treatlife

Treatlife is a smart home company focused on smart home lighting systems to create a comfortable, energy-efficient and automatic living environment for users. It currently has the third largest market share on Amazon in the United States. The company believes that everyone should have access to the latest in smart home technology. Treatlife's product lineup includes four categories: smart light switches, smart light bulbs, smart fan switches, and smart plugs. All Treatlife products are designed to work together seamlessly and can be controlled with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or your smartphone using the free Treatlife mobile app.

