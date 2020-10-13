Treatlife's Prime Day Deals Offer Up To 20% Off Its Innovative Smart Lighting Products

"Treatlife is committed to providing its customers with high quality smart home technology at affordable price points," said Allen Zhong, CEO and founder of Treatlife. "Prime Day is one of the busiest online shopping periods of the year and we are excited to give our customers a chance to purchase some of our most popular and newest smart lighting products just in time for the holidays."

As part of its participation in Amazon Prime Day, Treatlife will offer discounts of up to 20% off on select products from October 13 - October 17, including the following deals each day:

October 13, 2020

Dimmer for String Lights (1 pack on sale for 20% off so selling for $28.79 ; 2 pack on sale for 20% off so selling for $51.99 ): Treatlife's smart plug-in dimmer does not need to be connected to a cumbersome hub. Simply plug in a device and control your WiFi outlet via the Smart Life app and use this outdoor dimmer to light your patio decorations or party lights.

Treatlife's smart plug-in dimmer does not need to be connected to a cumbersome hub. Simply plug in a device and control your WiFi outlet via the Smart Life app and use this outdoor dimmer to light your patio decorations or party lights. White Smart Bulb (20% off so selling for $23.99 ): Treatlife smart bulbs can be adjusted from warm white to cool white from 2500k to 6500k , with a dimming range of 1% to 100%. Simply control via the app and adjust the brightness and color temperature to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood.

Treatlife smart bulbs can be adjusted from warm white to cool white from to , with a dimming range of 1% to 100%. Simply control via the app and adjust the brightness and color temperature to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood. Smart Plug 4 Pack (20% off so selling for $17.59 ): A 4-pack of Treatlife Smart Plugs which allow you to customize your schedule via the app to automatically turn on/off home appliances like fish tanks, air conditioners, Christmas lights, coffee makers, fans, etc.

A 4-pack of Treatlife Smart Plugs which allow you to customize your schedule via the app to automatically turn on/off home appliances like fish tanks, air conditioners, Christmas lights, coffee makers, fans, etc. Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch (20% off so selling for $15.19 ) : This Treatlfie dimmer switch adds smart dimming functionality for single pole applications.

: This Treatlfie dimmer switch adds smart dimming functionality for single pole applications. Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Light Dimmer Switch (1 pack on sale for 20% off so selling for $35.99 ; 2 pack on sale for 20% off so selling for $63.99 ): Treatlife's combined fan and light dimmer switch turns any ceiling fan into a smart fan and puts control directly on the wall so that you never have to fuss with pull chains again.

Treatlife's combined fan and light dimmer switch turns any ceiling fan into a smart fan and puts control directly on the wall so that you never have to fuss with pull chains again. Smart LED Strip Lights (20% off so selling for $19.99 ) : Easy to install these LED strip lights anywhere in the house. You can liven up your mood while enjoying a movie or cooking dinner.

: Easy to install these LED strip lights anywhere in the house. You can liven up your mood while enjoying a movie or cooking dinner. 3-Way Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch (12% off so selling for $47.99 ): Add smart light functionality for your 3-way and single pole applications.



October 14, 2020

Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch 4 Pack (20% off so selling for $31.19 ): With this Treatlife 2.4 Ghz WiFi light switch, you can add smart light functionality for single pole applications.

With this Treatlife 2.4 Ghz WiFi light switch, you can add smart light functionality for single pole applications. Smart Dimmer Switch Single Pole 4 Pack (20% off so selling for $47.99 ): Control the light from anywhere with your smartphone using the Treatlife Smart Life App. You can set light schedules for waking up with a soft glow in the morning; or set the light to turn on and off randomly when you are on vacation to trick potential intruders.

Control the light from anywhere with your smartphone using the Treatlife Smart Life App. You can set light schedules for waking up with a soft glow in the morning; or set the light to turn on and off randomly when you are on vacation to trick potential intruders. 3-Way Smart Switch 4 Pack (20% off so selling for $43.99 ): Use this Treatlife switch with a standard non-smart, non-dimmer light switch in a 3-way circuit to control your lights from two separate locations such as the top and bottom of a flight of stairs or by each door of a room with two entrances. It also works independently in a multi-way circuit or as a single pole switch. A neutral wire is required.

Use this Treatlife switch with a standard non-smart, non-dimmer light switch in a 3-way circuit to control your lights from two separate locations such as the top and bottom of a flight of stairs or by each door of a room with two entrances. It also works independently in a multi-way circuit or as a single pole switch. A neutral wire is required. Smart Home WiFi Light Switch 4 Pack for Dimmable LED, Halogen and Incandescent Bulbs Single Pole (20% off so selling for $55.19 ): Create schedules to automatically turn the light on with the preset brightness or off at specific times. Perfect to create different mood lights with specified brightness for your daily activities, bedtime or TV time, sunrise or sunset, etc. A neutral wire is required.

October 16, 2020

Smart Light Multicolor Bulbs, 4 pack (20% off so selling for $28.79 ): Treatlife's Smart Light Multicolor Bulbs have lots of color options, are easy to set up, and completely customizable. These LEDs only use 8.5 watts which is a fraction of the energy consumed by an incandescent lightbulb and almost half of that consumed by a CFL.

October 17, 2020

Treatlife Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch (20% off so selling for $31.19 ): This Treatlife switch is easy and safe to install while giving you the ability to control your lights throughout the day and night through the mobile app.

About Treatlife

Treatlife is a smart home company focused on smart home lighting systems to create a comfortable, energy-efficient and automatic living environment for users. It currently has the third largest market share on Amazon in the United States. The company believes that everyone should have access to the latest in smart home technology. Treatlife's product lineup includes four categories: smart light switches, smart light bulbs, smart fan switches, and smart plugs. All Treatlife products are designed to work together seamlessly and can be controlled with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or your smartphone using the free Treatlife mobile app.

SOURCE Treatlife

Related Links

https://www.treatlife.tech

