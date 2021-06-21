Treatment24seven & Green Feather Announce Payments Partnership

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treatment24seven, a dental industry-leading case acceptance and revenue management platform, today announced its partnership with Green Feather, an Atlanta-based healthcare fintech company. Green Feather's payments technology, Feather Pay, will enable Treatment24seven's customers to provide a seamless payment experience to their patients. The partnership will enable Treatment24seven's dental practice customers to improve revenue performance and patient satisfaction through greater adoption of treatment plans and a consumer-friendly payment experience.

"Partnering with Green Feather was the obvious next step for us as a company," said Bobby Hansen, CEO of Treatment24seven. "By integrating a proven payment solution with our software, we can continue to help our customers provide better dental care and 5-star customer service. We are very excited to bring this to market with the Green Feather team."

"We are elated to be partnering with the team at Treatment24seven to bring the power and flexibility of Feather Pay to dental practices and patients alike. As patients ourselves, we understand the problem Bobby and his team are attacking. Feather Pay will provide unique payment capabilities into the Treatment24seven platform, enabling patients to afford higher efficacy of dental care and to live healthier lives," said Craig Haynor, CEO and co-founder of Green Feather.

Treatment24seven is a turn-key solution to increasing an office's case acceptance. Designed in a dental practice for dental practices, Treatment24seven simplifies the case presentation process for the patient while providing a powerful, enterprise-level CRM for an office to manage the millions of dollars of opportunity that walk through their doors every year. By adopting Treatment24seven, dental practices routinely increase their case acceptance rate nationwide by 35% or more.

Green Feather was founded in 2020 with the mission of reinventing the patient payment experience for healthcare providers. Feather Pay is a payment platform that offers patients total flexibility in paying for their care, with access to multiple payment options and the ability to combine multiple payment types in a single transaction, all delivered in a consumer-friendly user experience that works whether in person or remotely, and on any digital device. Using Feather Pay, healthcare practices can improve revenue performance through greater adoption of treatment plans as well as streamline their administrative operations, all while reducing unpaid patient liabilities.

