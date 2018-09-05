TREBLAB Updates its Best-Selling Sport Earbuds

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TREBLAB has announced four updates to its earbuds line.

New TREBLAB X5 makes working out with music simple and comfortable by optimizing the shape to fit better; improving the hands-free microphone and its compatibility with Android, Windows, and iOS; bigger battery life; and updated aluminum body. TREBLAB X5 works with Siri and Google Voice Assistant as well.

The TREBLAB X5 are available now for $79.00.

Now, you can find a perfect size for your TREBLAB X5 earbuds, as they come with three sizes of Silicone Eartips, Expandable Foam Eartips, and Ear Fins - from small to big.

Each earbud has a 75-mAh battery that lets TREBLAB X5 produce perfect sound for 6 hours, so they won't let you down at the crucial moment (+ 4 extra charges from the 600-mAh charging case).

There are two multi-functional buttons on each earbud:



- On / Off



- Volume control



- Play / Pause



- Next / Previous



- Calls



- Siri / Google VA

Noise cancellation cVc 6.0 and built-in mic let you accept calls seamlessly with the accurate sound during call.

TREBLAB X5 earbuds are water resistant and available in black.

TREBLAB products are covered by a limited 1-year warranty. If the product is determined to be defective, TREBLAB will replace the product or its defective parts.

Find out more about TREBLAB X5 at: https://treblab.com/products/treblab-x5

About TREBLAB



TREBLAB is a division of Productech Corporation that produces audio products. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, U.S. The company was founded in 2015 by Alexandr Malamud. The TREBLAB subsidiary's product line is primarily focused on headphones and speakers.

TREBLAB manufactures and sells portable headphones and speakers designed for sportspeople and gym-goers. The company operates in Europe, the USA, and Asia. It sells its products globally via Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Newegg, Rakuten, Wish, Indiegogo, and other online marketplaces, as well as on the TREBLAB website. The company's mission is to "help people get active and reach their fitness goals" by providing high-quality wireless audio designed specifically to address the needs within the amateur athletic market, as well as offering tips and motivational content.

