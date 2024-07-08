TrebleHook Joins South Carolina Research Authority as a Member Company

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrebleHook is excited to announce its acceptance as a member company of the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA). This membership marks a significant milestone for TrebleHook, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and growth within the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector and helping to build the technology ecosystem in South Carolina.

As a member of SCRA, TrebleHook gains access to a wealth of resources and support to accelerate growth and join the ranks of some of South Carolina's most impactful technology businesses. This partnership aligns perfectly with TrebleHook's mission to revolutionize project lifecycle and pursuit management through a cutting-edge AEC CRM platform.

TrebleHook is a purpose-built solution that leverages the power of Salesforce to offer a comprehensive, seamless integration into existing workflows. The system centralizes project data, enhances relationships, and helps pursue and land the right projects, providing unparalleled value to AEC firms.

"We are thrilled to join the SCRA community," said Chris Fay, Founder and CEO of TrebleHook. "This membership will provide us with the necessary tools and support to accelerate our growth and continue delivering innovative solutions to our clients. We look forward to leveraging SCRA's extensive network and resources to drive our mission forward."

About TrebleHook

TrebleHook is transforming the AEC industry as a dynamic CRM and project pursuit tool designed to streamline project pursuit and enhance client relationships. We're not just about tech for tech's sake; our focus is on making real, positive impacts on the daily lives of AEC professionals. By centralizing critical project data, improving collaboration, and leveraging advanced analytics, TrebleHook empowers AEC firms to pursue and land the right projects. For more information, visit https://treblehook.com/.

About SCRA

Chartered in 1983 by the State of South Carolina, the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA) drives innovation by supporting technology-based startups, academia, and industry. SCRA accelerates academic startups, offers high-quality workspaces, facilitates partnerships, assists in relocating tech companies to South Carolina, and provides coaching and funding through its affiliate, SC Launch Inc. For more information, visit SCRA's website.

SOURCE TrebleHook