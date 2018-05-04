Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for May:

2018 East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:10 a.m. ET and Sami Ahmad , CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

on at and , CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference in Santa Monica on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. PT ( 5:30 p.m. ET ) and Simon Upfill-Brown, President and CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

at ( ) and Simon Upfill-Brown, President and CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Singular Spring Select Webcall on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PT ( 1:00 p.m. ET ).

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Three Part Advisors, B. Riley or Singular representative.

There will be audio-only live webcasts for all three conferences with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany webcasts will be available on the Company's website – www.trecora.com. To listen to these webcasts please click on the links below:

2018 East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa25/trec

19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr/trec/

Singular Spring Select – WEB-CALL: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5091679309504580353

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jean Young

The Piacente Group

212-481-2050

trecora@tpg-ir.com

